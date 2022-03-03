Proactive news headlines including ION Energy, Nevada Silver, Silver Range Resources, AIM ImmunoTech, Wellbeing Digital Sciences, Great Panther Mining and CULT Food Science

New York , March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- ION Energy strengthens its team with strategic director appointment click here
- Safe-T Group partners with The Center for Advanced Defense Studies for its Net Bridge social responsibility program click here
- PlantX Life kicks off same-day delivery across Chicago and Plainfield, Illinois click here
- Nevada Silver announces plans to raise $7.02M for exploration on Nevada land package click here
- Kontrol Technologies says it will deliver energy management technology to leading Canadian REIT click here
- Snowline Gold looks ahead to "transformative" year as it celebrates its first anniversary as a public company click here
- Altiplano Metals updates on exploration activities at its newly optioned Pastillas gold project in Chile click here
- Silver Range Resources says it has sampled high-grade gold and silver at Bellehelen property in Nevada click here
- Dalrada Corporation announces appointment of Tom Giles as president of its newest division, Dalrada Energy Services click here
- Love Pharma says acquisition target Microdoz Therapy working on new study on psilocybin treatment in cannabis use disorder click here
- Looking Glass Labs says House of Kibaa subsidiary partners with Polygon Studios on NFTs, scaling, and other infrastructure solutions click here
- AIM ImmunoTech announces appointment of Robert Dickey IV, as its chief financial officer click here
- Skye Bioscience partners with Novatech Heath Holdings for Phase I trial of glaucoma drug candidate click here
- Victory Resources advances Smokey Lithium drilling program in Nevada click here
- Wishpond Technologies announces launch of new e-mail marketing platform click here
- Sassy Resources expands Westmore gold-silver discovery with “highest grades yet” at its Foremore project in British Columbia click here
- CULT Food Science announces inclusion into NYSE-listed exchange traded fund VegTech click here
- SpotLite360 executes definitive agreement to acquire majority equity interest in E3 Service Group click here
- Great Panther Mining says it is poised to return flagship Tucano mine to steady-state production in 2022, reports 4Q results click here
- Golden Minerals hits more high-grade gold and silver at Yoquivo project in Mexico click here
- Cabral Gold adds fifth drill rig at Cuiú Cuiú project to test regional targets click here
- Hannam & Partners ups target price for Steppe Gold after news of resumption of full gold production from its ATO project in Mongolia click here
- TraceSafe unveils strategic initiatives in energy management and decarbonization-as-a-service click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works hits nickel, copper and cobalt mineralization in drilling at Graal property, Quebec click here
- Wellbeing Digital Sciences says IRP Health subsidiary wins approval from Veterans Affairs Canada for Reactivation program click here
- Whitehorse Gold appoints Alex Zhang, a professional geoscientist, as a director; reveals change of chairman for its board click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com