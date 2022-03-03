Elucida Oncology to Present at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that Dr. Greg Adams, Chief Scientific Officer of Elucida Oncology, will present at two upcoming industry conferences:



The Festival of Biologics World Antibody Congress – San Diego, CA

Presentation: ELU001, a Novel Folate Receptor Alpha-targeted Ultra-small Topoisomerase 1 C’Dot conjugate for the Treatment of Cancer

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 2:20 p.m. PST.

12th Annual World ADC Conference – London, UK

Presentation: Targeted C’Dot Drug Conjugates (CDCs) for the Treatment of Folate Receptor Alpha Over-expressing Tumors

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. EST.

Dr. Adams will provide an overview of the pre-clinical development of our lead program, ELU001, currently in Phase a 1/2 trial in patients with solid tumors overexpressing folate receptor alpha (FRa), and discuss how C’Dot Drug Conjugates (CDCs) enable more effective killing of tumors with lower target antigen expression. CDCs are unique in their ability to deliver a higher concentration of drug payload to solid tumors, penetrate the tumor for greater distribution of that payload, and achieve higher target avidity as compared with antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), which have proven effective in the treatment of cancer.

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small nanoparticle C’Dot drug conjugate (CDC) platform. CDCs are designed to penetrate deeper into tumors and deliver a significantly higher payload compared to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). This combined with greater avidity for the target antigen, longer retention in tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to rapid renal clearance confers unique Target or Clear® properties. In preclinical studies, this has resulted in enhanced efficacy irrespective of antigen expression levels with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby potentially addressing the limitations of ADCs and other novel drug carriers. For more information, please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.