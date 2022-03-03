ImmersiVerse ATX Brings Experiential Art, Tech and Finance to Austin During SXSW Festival

AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmersiVerse (www.iverse.events), the premiere experiential destination for arts, tech, finance, and future-culture, will launch its inaugural event, ImmersiVerse ATX, on March 11 - 14, 2022 during SXSW in Austin, Texas.



ImmersiVerse ATX 2022 is a private event being held over four days in 3.5 floors at Speakeasy, one of Austin’s biggest and best venues. It is an immersive technology educational platform for events with a focus on Web3 areas including the metaverse, NFTs, blockchain, and decentralized technology. For more information on the event, visit here.

NFT Carnival will host an extraordinary art gallery on the second floor of the venue. This gallery and a series of live digital art demonstrations are powered by Token Frame. Each day features keynote speakers offering expert, actionable, and provocative insight on the hottest topics in the art world, the ever-changing tech universe, the financial industry, and “future-culture” areas including digital wellness and public policy. ImmersiVerse ATX 2022 will showcase the legendary Austin music scene with four local acts each night.

Shutterstock will produce the celebrity interview and photoshoot studio for ImmersiVerse ATX for casts, filmmakers and directors of SXSW 2022. The interviews will be seen on Shutterstock.com.

In.Live will be livestreaming ImmersiVerse ATX. As a future leader in VR, Emerge is allowing users to feel VR with their bare hands — introducing emotions through technology. Livepeer is introducing their network and new interactive streaming technology.

“We’re entering a period where leaders in sectors that were previously far apart—fine art, pop art, tech, finance, and immersive experiences—will come together to create completely new form factors,” said Seth Shapiro, co-founder of Elysian Events, the company behind ImmersiVerse. “In 25 years in media and tech, I’ve moderated or spoken on over 300 panels… This event is the kind of show I’ve always wanted to see.”

Amanda Pool is the visionary behind some of the most innovative technological events of the decade. Pool is the co-founder of Elysian Events and founder of Imagine Events, Agency of Record for the IBC Convention and Advanced Imaging Society’s On the Lot. Her produced events include nearly 20 years at the Sundance Film Festival with Eveleigh Social House, VR On the Mountain and events at Lumiere Awards, Coachella, EDC, NAB, CES, Toronto International Film Festival and Festival de Cannes

Two-time Emmy Award winner Seth Shapiro is an innovator and global leader across media, finance and tech. He has worked with partners including AT&T, Comcast, DIRECTV, Disney, Fox, Goldman Sachs, Intel, IPG, IBM, NBC, Turner, Universal and Warner Bros on projects in digital, TV, games, and tech. An early advocate of blockchain in media, he is Managing Partner of D[a]2: Digital Asset Advisors, where he advises IP holders and others seeking to maximize opportunities in the Web3 age.

For more information visit ImmersiVerse http://iverse.events/.



*ImmersiVerse during SXSW 2022 is not affiliated with or endorsed by South by Southwest® (SXSW®).

About ImmersiVerse:

ImmersiVerse (iverse.events) is a premium destination experience with thought leaders in four tracks: Arts,Tech, Finance, and Future/Culture founded by Amanda Pool and Seth Shapiro. ImmersiVerse curates programs of leading-edge experiences, thought leaders in meaningful discussions with an emphasis on transformative technologies and art. ImmersiVerse destinations are signature events offering a showcase for local artists and venues and tailored for VIP invite-only audiences alongside major annual events including SXSW, Sundance, Tribeca and IBC.

About NFT Carnival:

NFT Carnival (nftcarnival.io) is a digital gallery event series for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), bringing together NFT creators, innovators, collectors and media in key cities globally. NFT Carnival is organized by Layer1 Events and Transform Ventures, which have been producing high-end crypto investor events globally since 2014.