The World Pickleball Tour Launches its 2022 Amateur Tournament Series

Savannah, Georgia, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While not everyone can play pickleball full time for a nationally televised audience, we can all play the game for fun - and cash.

The World Pickleball Tour (WPT) is the largest non-sanctioned amateur pickleball tournament series in the country and one of the only tours to award cash prizes at the amateur level.

This week more than 240 amateur players will compete in The Savannah Pickleball Classic, powered by the World Pickleball Tour, at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia, March 4-6. A cash purse of $5,000 will be divvied up among the first-place winners within each skill level.

The Savannah Pickleball Classic is the third event of WPT’s 2022 season, consisting of 26 domestic competitions. Tournaments for 2023 are already in the works, with the possibility of international play next year.

“The lightning-fast growth of this series speaks to the passion of pickleball players for their sport. We had two events last year. This year, we have over 25,” noted Jacob Taylor, founder of the WPT. “Amateur play is the heart and soul of pickleball. Our mission is to create a less intimidating tournament atmosphere so every player can enjoy the experience, even those who are completely new to the sport.”

WPT tournaments have a festival-like atmosphere with live music and photographers snapping complimentary photos. In Savannah, DJ Jordan Watts from Everything You Need (EYN) Entertainment will keep the beat pulsing, and food and beverages will be available at The Deck at Franklin Creek.

“This just keeps getting bigger and bigger because it’s such an inclusive sport,” commented Taylor. “We are working on bringing in pickleball celebrities, influencers, and podcasters to entertain the crowd at future events, and we are partnering with Nike Adult Pickleball Camp at our San Francisco event. They plan to do clinics on June 2-3, and we plan to host a two-day tournament June 4-5.”

WPT tournaments host between 150 – 300 players per tournament, and the ages of the players range from 18 to 75 years old.

The next WPT Pickleball Classic is in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Charlotte Indoor Tennis Club. Player registration is open until March 11. The cost to register is $70 plus event fees. The tournament is open to all players with a ranking of 3.0 – 5.0. Beginners can self-rate at 3.0. Players with a 5.5 or higher rank are not eligible to play.

For the full schedule of events throughout the U.S., visit wptevents.com.

Attachments