PURA Expects Increased Profit Margins From EVERx CBD Beverage Sales Relaunched This Week At Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Sports Festival

Dallas, Texas, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced the company expects increased gross profit margins from EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage Sales.

Last year, PURA sold EVERx to its sister company, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, (OTC Pink: USMJ) in exchange for a royalty agreement. The sale was made in conjunction with PURA’s business refocusing and introduction of its Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy to usher industrial hemp solutions into the market.

USMJ has updated the EVERx formula and packaging and is now relaunching EVERx this week at the Arnold Sports Festiva l March 4-6, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

PURA will generate revenue from USMJ’s EVERx sales through royalty payments. PURA has no expenses in conjunction with the production of EVERx. Royalty payments will therefore be high margin revenue.

PURA is now generating revenue now after retooling its business and entering the industrial hemp market. PURA’s business model pursues revenue from hemp education, co-op sales, and partnership revenue. PURA is targeting a minimum of $1 million in revenue in 2022 with a stretch revenue goal of $10 million. EVERx royalty payments contribute to PURA’s stretch revenue goal.

Read the company’s latest comprehensive update on PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand rollout .

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

