MULTIMEDIA UPDATE -- Preferabli Expands Personalization and Recommendation Platform To Encompass Wine, Beer & Spirits

Leading AI-driven software company Preferabli (f/k/a Wine Ring) announced today the launch of capabilities for beer and spirits to its proven wine personalization and recommendation platform for both merchants and consumers. After years of perfecting its patented machine learning for the complex world of wine, Preferabli also now provides merchants with powerful solutions for beer and spirits based on individual shopper preferences.

Powered by unrivaled 1:1 preference-based personalization technology, Preferabli captures individual shopper preferences across wine, beer and spirits, enabling merchants to provide truly personalized shopping experiences, and empowering shoppers to discover and purchase products with confidence. Preferabli offers a suite of software solutions that integrate easily into existing merchant systems to increase sales, optimize inventory and purchasing decisions, and grow uncommon levels of customer loyalty.

“At Preferabli, we’re imagining a world powered by individual preference,” explains Pam Dillon, co-founder and CEO, Preferabli. “Our machine learning empowers shoppers to voice what they like, even love, and powers merchants to understand and present what each individual shopper truly wants. We think of it as machine intelligence with a human touch. The technology extends the bounds of what human beings can do to create true and lasting relationships between merchants and shoppers in the complex world of wine, beer and spirits.”

“Nearly all recommendation software is based on mass market segmentation, product segmentation, simplified chemical automation or crowdsourced opinion – and none of these approaches is geared toward one-to-one personalization,” adds Andrew Sussman, co-founder and CTO. “Preferabli was built to learn like a human expert does, using state-of-art machine learning and the most comprehensive database in the world. As the sphere of wine, beer and spirits continues to grow and shopper preference continues to evolve, so does our software.”

How does it work?

Preferabli has mapped the world of wine, beer and spirits in the context of individual shopper preferences. Unlike other approaches that rely on what groups of people think, Preferabli delivers recommendations based on what the individual shopper truly wants, using individual shopper ratings and sales data.

Preferabli is purpose-built to work seamlessly across the different ways shoppers evaluate products, in digital and physical settings. The Preferabli platform modules are easy additions to existing merchant software via API, plugin or SDK, integrating a preference layer right into every interaction. This preference layer enables merchants to market and sell to individual shopper preference.

Preferabli for consumers is now available on iOS and Android.

Preferabli merchants are found globally and include Wine House (Los Angeles, CA), Luckysomm (Napa, CA), Applejack Wine & Spirits (Denver, CO), Buster’s Liquors (Memphis, TN) and platform partners Signature Kitchen Suite by LG (Napa, CA / Englewood Cliffs, NJ), Studio Beverage Group (Napa, CA / London, UK) and Wine Owners (London, UK), as well as other merchants across the U.S., UK, South America, Asia and Australasia.

For more information about Preferabli please visit Preferabli.com.

About Preferabli ℠

Preferabli is the leading AI-driven, B2B2C personalization and recommendation software platform for the wine, beer and spirits industry. Preferabli licenses software that easily integrates into existing systems to help the industry efficiently market and sell to individual preference the way a human expert would.

Omni-channel and scalable by design, Preferabli puts the shopper at the center of the merchant’s inventory. Preferabli analyzes digital signal, including consumer ratings and sales, and then makes inventory-based recommendations. All recommendations are based on individual preferences, not crowdsourcing.

The Preferabli software, which has 10 patents, uses a novel form of machine learning and the most comprehensive database in the industry. Preferabli was built by PhDs in physiology and mathematics, and one of the largest groups of certified experts in the world. Preferabli has users in over 70 countries.

