Arras Minerals Announces Appointment of Vera Kobalia to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arras Minerals Corp. (“Arras”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Vera Kobalia to the Arras Board of Directors effective immediately.



Brian Edgar, Chairman of the Arras Board of Directors commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Vera Kobalia to the Arras Board of Directors. Vera is an entrepreneur who brings a wealth of global experience covering a wide range of areas including economic development, international trade & finance and government relations. Ms. Kobalia is also well-versed with Central Asia and Kazakhstan specifically having worked there previously. She adds an important dimension to our Board and her experience and understanding of Central Asia will be very beneficial to the Company as we continue to advance with the exciting opportunities Arras has in Kazakhstan.”

Ms. Kobalia is founder of Kobalia Consulting, a private consultancy advising public and private sector leaders around the world since 2013. Clients have included local and federal governments of Australia, Kazakhstan, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and United Kingdom. She is also co-founder of Olyn Inc., a blockchain based solution for asset registry. Ms. Kobalia previously was Deputy Chair of the Board of the Astana Expo 2017 National Company, which was responsible for the management and construction of associated facilities and infrastructure for the International Exposition held in Astana, Kazakhstan in 2017. Ms. Kobalia served as Advisor to the President of Georgia in 2012-2013 and was Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development for the Republic of Georgia in 2010-2012.

Ms. Kobalia is currently a visiting lecturer at the European Academy of Diplomacy (Warsaw, Poland); a member of the People’s Panel at the Centre of Public Impact (London, UK); a member of the Economic Development Advisory Committee for the City of New Westminster (British Columbia, Canada); and a member of the Board of Directors for Sandstorm Gold (TSX: SSL). Ms. Kobalia was recognized as one of Business in Vancouver’s “Top 40 Under 40” award winners in 2019 and is a frequent speaker at various international forums including the World Economic Forum, where she was a Board Member on the Global Council for Development Finance in 2018-2019.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, CPAusIMM

Chief Executive Officer and Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

+1 604 687 5800

info@arrasminerals.com

About Arras Minerals Corp.

Arras is British Columbia incorporated private company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project.