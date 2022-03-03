ALYI Announces Rapid And Substantial Regional EV Sales Expansion Interest

Dallas, Texas, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc.’s (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced substantial interest in response to the company’s new electric motorcycle taxi program announced earlier this week.

ALYI recently announced the company will accept Revolt Tokens (RVLT) in exchange for the purchase of ALYI electric motorcycle taxis in a managed commercial purchase program.

Following the new program announcement, ALYI received a proposal for a substantial order to go into service in Nigeria.

Specifically, in conjunction with the new program, RVLT can be purchased in exchange for cash or another cryptocurrency. In turn, RVLT can be exchanged for the purchase of ALYI electric motorcycle taxis that will be leased to driver/operators generating revenue for the electric motorcycle taxi owner.

ALYI has existing electric motorcycle taxi operations in Nairobi, Kenya and Addis Ababa. The new cryptocurrency purchase program is designed to expand the existing operations and also to find buyers interested in expanding the RVLT/ALYI EV Ecosystem into new regions. ALYI is eager to work with buyers looking to bring electric motorcycle taxi operations into new regions.

Interested ALYI electric motorcycle taxis buyers can contact ALYI to explore purchase and program specifics at into@lithiumip.com .

Look for more news on developments in Nigeria coming soon.

Learn more about Revolt Token at https://rvlttoken.com/ .

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .