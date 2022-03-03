Resource Data Appoints Ariel Gibson as New President

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resource Data announced today that Ariel Gibson was appointed the company's new president. An experienced business leader, Gibson will succeed Jim Rogers and assume responsibilities immediately.

After nearly 25 years as Resource Data's president, Rogers is choosing to phase into retirement. He will remain with the company to support Gibson as a resource of historical knowledge and as a mentor and will serve on the board of directors.

Gibson's impressive resume spans over 20 years in information technology and project management. During her 10 years as a leader within Resource Data, she has risen from a senior project manager to branch manager, shareholder, and most recently, director of sales and marketing.

"Ariel is the right person to take over as president. I am confident she will steer Resource Data into the future while maintaining our mission and values," said Rogers. "She has a strong business education, extensive experience working with large firms, and has occupied a senior role within Resource Data long enough to truly understand our culture and how the business works."

Gibson received her MBA from the University of Alaska and has earned certifications for project management, organizational change management, Scrum Master, and ITIL. She is a proven leader, experienced in managing change while remaining results- and employee-focused.

"I'm looking forward to working with Ariel in her new role as president. I have complete confidence that she will lead the company wisely, ensuring we adhere to our culture and values while continuing our tradition of excellence," said Diane Thompson, Anchorage Branch Manager and board member.

About Resource Data

Resource Data has solved business problems with innovative technology solutions since 1986. They specialize in custom application and database development, system integration, IT project management, analysis, system engineering, and more. With nearly 200 employees, they deliver the personal attention and custom-fit solutions of a small company, with the resources and scalability of a much larger one.

Media Contact

Howard Earl

Sr. Proposal Writer

howard@resourcedata.com

907-770-4134

https://www.resourcedata.com/

Related Images











Image 1: Ariel Gibson, President, Resource Data, Inc.





Ariel Gibson, President, Resource Data, Inc.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment