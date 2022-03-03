Associa Celebrates National Read Across America Day

Dallas, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest provider, and the Associa Supports Kids community outreach team celebrated National Read Across America Day with the students at Dallas’ Lee A. McShan Jr. elementary school

As part of Associa Supports Kids ongoing community outreach and commitment to engaging children, a team of representatives from Associa’s corporate office volunteered to read to more than 100 first graders for National Read Across America Day. Joined by corporate mascot Scout, the team read Dr. Suess books to several classes and passed out storybooks to every child.

Established in 1998 by the National Education Association (NEA), National Read Across America Day is held every year on March 2nd, to help get children excited about reading. The day occurs on the birthday of beloved author, Dr. Suess, the writer of children’s classics such as The Cat in the Hat, Oh, the Places You’ll Go, and Green Eggs and Ham.

Associa Supports Kids is structured to enhance the neighborhood community experience and support the wellbeing and healthy development of children, including their educational growth and learning. The initiative provides tools and resources to communities and residents, in order to encourage children to stay safe, active, and educated.

“Associa Supports Kids knows that reading is a fundamental part of learning, and that literacy is a critical tool for success,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “Our team was excited to have the opportunity to celebrate the value and joy of reading with the students of Lee A. McShan Jr. Elementary. Associa Supports Kids is proud to partner with local schools, sports teams, and community organizations to play a role in the healthy development of our children.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

