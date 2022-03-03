PDS Recognizes North Century Pharmacy in its Annual Showcase of Success Series for Overcoming Adversity

Lake Worth, FL, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) recognized North Century Pharmacy, in Columbia, KY, during its annual Super-Conference, Showcase of Success series, for being a leader and innovator in the independent pharmacy industry.

Established in 2014, North Century Pharmacy is owned and operated by Pharmacist, Easton Bryant. By staying current on industry needs, Easton has made his pharmacy a valuable resource for patients and physicians in his community. Since opening, his pharmacy has grown to a team of 10 employees and includes a second pharmacist.

Creating a strong social presence in a small town is a challenge. North Century Pharmacy seized the opportunity to become visible both online and in-person and has seen noticeable results. Easton has nurtured a growing social media presence for the pharmacy that now includes over 2,500 followers on Facebook and 1,200 followers on Instagram.

Easton describes the benefit of being present online and in the community. “We’ve positioned ourselves in our region to be the kind of pharmacy that people will reach out to when they don’t know where to go to get an answer.”

North Century Pharmacy has become a community resource for individualized vitamin and supplement care. To make room for his own private label of high-quality supplements, Easton made the bold decision to remove branded vitamins from the North Century Pharmacy shelves. Patients are now able to get personalized dose packages for their prescription and supplement needs.



Easton credits his innovative way of thinking to the inspiration he received from an earlier PDS Super-Conference. He recalls hearing, “If you’re not standing out, you might as well be invisible.” Easton also credits his PDS business coach, Shannon Schulz, with keeping him accountable. COVID-19 presented many challenges to the independent pharmacy industry. Being held accountable by PDS pushed Easton to work through the ebbs and flows. “PDS has challenged me to work on the business and not in the business,” he stated.

To learn more about North Century Pharmacy, visit https://northcenturypharmacy.com.

North Century Pharmacy | 3058 Campbellsville Road, Columbia KY 42728

About Pharmacy Development Services (PDS)

PDS is a coaching-based professional services company devoted exclusively to improving the performance of independent pharmacies. PDS empowers independent pharmacy owners with the solutions and skills they need to make their lives better and their businesses more valuable. For more information about PDS, please visit www.pharmacyowners.com or call (800) 987-7386.

Attachment