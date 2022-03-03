Medical Solutions Ranked #1 by Training Magazine at 2022 APEX Awards

Omaha, Neb., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry, was named the top organization globally in employee training and development by Training magazine, the leading business publication for learning and development professionals. Medical Solutions received the #1 ranking of 95 companies recognized with 2022 Training APEX Awards, previously known as the Training Top 100, which identifies organizations around the world that provide best-in-class employer-sponsored training and development programs.

Rankings were unveiled February 28, 2022, at a black-tie gala during the Training 2022 Conference & Expo in Orlando, FL. Training also recognized innovative and successful learning and development programs and practices. Medical Solutions was one of five companies recognized with a Best Practice Award.

“We’re honored to be ranked among the very best across the globe for employee training and development, and to be named at the top of a prestigious list of companies is incredibly exciting,” said Craig Meier, CEO, Medical Solutions. “I’m so proud of our learning and development team, which drives employee learning within Medical Solutions, and of our entire team of employees who fully embrace each opportunity. We’ve created a culture of learning that serves the whole person and inspires all of our employees to grow as professionals, be the best versions of themselves, and live our purpose of connecting care each day. We put our people first because they’re the heart and soul of who we are.”

Along with being a leader in the healthcare staffing industry, Medical Solutions is also the parent company to a portfolio of staffing brands within and outside of the healthcare space, including Aureus Medical, Aureus Group, AurStaff, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions. Its learning and development initiatives reach employees across its entire enterprise.

“It is such privilege to be surrounded by a team so passionate about learning and development and who finds innovative and creative ways to support our employees at all levels across our organization,” said Liz Hall, Vice President – Talent Engagement, Medical Solutions. “At a time of rapid and continued growth for our company, coupled by pandemic-related challenges, our offerings haven’t been compromised. In fact, we’ve amplified employee learning and have found new and meaningful ways to reach, develop, and inspire our workforce.”

The Training APEX Awards ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and their effectiveness in terms of business impact.

This is the fourth consecutive year Medical Solutions has been recognized by Training magazine, in conjunction with awards received by C&A Industries, which the company acquired in 2019.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality travel nurses, allied healthcare professionals, interim clinical leaders, and non-clinical professionals, in contingent as well as permanent positions, for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The Company’s workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the Company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, Aureus Group, AurStaff, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com.