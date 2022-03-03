Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada to Lead First Canadian Women-only Virtual Business Mission to India

English French

TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India’s fast-growing economy is the six-largest in the world. Its dynamic and innovative economy offers tremendous opportunities for Canadian firms, particularly those working in emerging technology sectors at the intersection of health, infrastructure, agriculture, clean energy, and education. With bilateral merchandise trade valued at C$8.9 billion in 2021, India is Canada’s 13th largest merchandise trade partner. The two countries share strong and longstanding economic and cultural ties, with Canada being home to one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world, with nearly 1.5 million people.



The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, in partnership with the Canada-India Business Council and supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, is proud to lead the First Canadian Women-only Virtual Business Mission to India, on March 7 & 8, 2022.

Themed ‘Growing Smarter,’ the Mission will focus on education, green solutions, and health tech to spotlight the innovations Canadian women entrepreneurs bring to these sectors and connect Canadian women entrepreneurs with businesses in India to promote gender-inclusive trade, support SMEs, and catalyze international partnerships between Canadian companies and foreign markets. This Mission is the fifth in APF Canada’s Women’s Business Missions to Asia series, with earlier missions to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia and New Zealand.

As India and the rest of the world emerge from the global public health crisis, Canadian entrepreneurs can leverage APF Canada’s Women-only Business Mission to India not only to position their products and services in one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets, but also to showcase gains from international trade as uniquely benefitting women’s economic advancement.

Quotes:

“The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada’s First Women-only Virtual Trade Mission to India will give Canadian entrepreneurs the opportunity to promote their innovations, forge new business connections, and gain exposure to India’s dynamic economy.”

The Hon. Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development



“In our fifth women’s trade mission to the Asia Pacific, APF Canada is proud to lead a delegation of dynamic women entrepreneurs to India virtually – connecting, empowering, and supporting women to expand their business across the Pacific.”

Christine Nakamura, Vice-President Toronto Office, APF Canada, and Mission Director



“As the Chair of the Mission, I am delighted to support Canadian women entrepreneurs as they embark on this next step in their international trade journey and make new connections with India.”

Patricia Koval, Chair of Mission and Chair of Canada-India Business Council



“As Vice-Chair of the Mission, I encourage you to join us next week for the Mission’s two-day bilateral conference, where we will explore how Canadian women entrepreneurs can find opportunities in India.”

Janice Fukakusa, Vice-Chair of Mission



