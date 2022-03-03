HMG Strategy’s Signature New York CIO Summit of America Will Kick Off the Company’s First In-Person Event for 2022 on April 5 at Pier 59 Chelsea Piers

WESTPORT, Conn., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 New York CIO Summit of America on April 5 at Pier 59 at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2022 New York CIO Summit of America will focus on the tech leader as enterprise change agent fostering cultural change and enabling the digital business enterprise. The summit will also feature bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey who will share how a ‘Trust and Inspire’ leadership style can help engage employees and enable technology executives to win the global war for talent.

“Technology executives have an incredible opportunity to act as enterprise change agents as they sit at the intersection of how technology can be leveraged to drive transformative change across the organization,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “But in order to pilot such dramatic changes across the organization, bold leadership along with an inclusive and compassionate approach is needed to succeed.”



World-class technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 New York CIO Summit of America will include:

Bashir Agboola , VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery

, VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery Nicolas Avila , Chief Technology Officer, Globant

, Chief Technology Officer, Globant Wolfgang Bauriedel , Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates Christopher Bernard , VP Digital Employee Experience, Wheels Up

, VP Digital Employee Experience, Wheels Up Candice Dixon , Coalition Development Director, NPower

, Coalition Development Director, NPower David Fairman , Chief Security Officer APAC, Netskope

, Chief Security Officer APAC, Netskope Steve Fernandez , Global CTO, AIG

, Global CTO, AIG Scott Glenn , Partner, BearingPoint

, Partner, BearingPoint Rocco Grillo , Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking Yvonne Hyland , Head of Portfolio Business Development, B Capital Group

, Head of Portfolio Business Development, B Capital Group John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor FBI Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Shola Oyewole , VP Digital Innovation, United Therapeutics

, VP Digital Innovation, United Therapeutics Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Executive Search, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Executive Search, Korn Ferry Anna Ransley , CIO, GODIVA

, CIO, GODIVA Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics



Valued Partners for the 2022 New York CIO Summit of America include Akamai, Apptio, Aryaka, BearingPoint, B Capital Group, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Genesys Works, Globant, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, SnapLogic, Software Improvement Group, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 New York CIO Summit of America and to register for this custom event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Brookhaven Country Club on April 7. Top-tier technology executives and industry experts speaking at this in-person event will share recommendations for tech executives to strengthen their leadership acumen with a heightened focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion while promoting their personal brands to retain and attract world-class business technology talent.

Global technology executives and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 7 include:

Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Nellson Burns , VP, IS, BU CIO, Mohawk Industries (Dal-Tile)

, VP, IS, BU CIO, Mohawk Industries (Dal-Tile) Kevin Christ , Partner, Concentre

, Partner, Concentre Mark Connelly , Global Information Security Senior Director, CISO, Boston Consulting Group

, Global Information Security Senior Director, CISO, Boston Consulting Group Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

, Chief Security Officer, NetApp Stephen M.R. Covey , Bestselling Author, Global Practice Leader, Speed of Trust, FranklinCovey

, Bestselling Author, Global Practice Leader, Speed of Trust, FranklinCovey Jamey Cummings , Partner - Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

, Partner - Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search John Foley , Founder & CEO, John Foley Inc.

, Founder & CEO, John Foley Inc. Chris Gates , Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate

, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate Rocco Grillo , Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Ebele Kemery , Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Diversity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

, Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Diversity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Gerry Mecca , CIO, Tropicana Brands

, CIO, Tropicana Brands Claire Pendleton , Marketing Specialist, Insight

, Marketing Specialist, Insight Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Executive Search, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Executive Search, Korn Ferry Angela Venuk, Former CIO – Gamestop, President, SIM DFW



Valued Partners for the 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Centripetal, Fortinet, Globant, Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Dallas Fort Worth, Skybox Security, SMC2, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy’s digital 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit on March 8 will focus on the factors that are prompting security leaders to adopt a Secure Access Security Edge (SASE) network architecture to provide edge-to-edge protection across enterprise infrastructure. CISOs and security leaders speaking at and attending this interactive event will also discuss the skillsets needed to successfully address the evolving threat landscape.

World-class security executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope Andy Bennett , CISO, Apollo Information Systems

, CISO, Apollo Information Systems Nishant Bhajaria , Global Head of Privacy Engineering and Analytics, Uber

, Global Head of Privacy Engineering and Analytics, Uber Lawrence Bilker , EVP & CIO, Pyramid Healthcare

, EVP & CIO, Pyramid Healthcare Patrick Ford , CISO, America Region, Schneider Electric

, CISO, America Region, Schneider Electric Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Greg Kyrytschenko , Deputy CISO, Guardian Life

, Deputy CISO, Guardian Life Ryan Loy , CIO, EBSCO Industries, Inc.

, CIO, EBSCO Industries, Inc. Michael Moore , Practice Development Manager, Insight

, Practice Development Manager, Insight Kumar Ramachandran , SVP of Products for SASE, Palo Alto Networks

, SVP of Products for SASE, Palo Alto Networks Bobby Singh , CTO & CISO, TMX Group

, CTO & CISO, TMX Group Erik Tomasi, Managing Partner, Symosis Security

Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit on March 8 include Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Globant, Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Philadelphia, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! SASE Executive Leadership Summit and to register for this custom event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here .

