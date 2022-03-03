Enovix Delivers Battery Cells From Its Production Line for Final Qualification

FREMONT, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it began delivering qualification cells to customers from its factory in January 2022. This milestone demonstrates the company’s first automated production line is capable of producing Enovix batteries that meet customer requirements.



“The industry has been building batteries essentially one way for decades, innovating incrementally with better materials and chemistries. We knew designing, assembling and producing an entirely new Li-ion battery architecture would be very challenging, but our passion for solving tough problems and a collective belief that the world desperately needs a better battery helped drive us past these obstacles to develop and produce the next generation Lithium-ion battery,” said Harrold Rust, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enovix. “Delivering qualification cells to customers and hosting customer audits are the next steps on our path to commercial delivery of our advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries in the second quarter of 2022.”

Enovix also recently completed internal UN38.3 certification for its wearable cell (EX01-351829). UN38.3 is the United Nations standard for safe transportation of Lithium-ion batteries and is only granted to products that meet strict international safety and abuse tolerance standards through a series certified test protocol.

“Our customers are counting on us to deliver our high-energy density batteries for their next-generation devices,” said Cam Dales, GM and Chief Commercial Officer. “It’s gratifying to go from design wins to delivery of cells to major device OEMs to qualify them for integration into their next-generation mobile products. We can’t wait to power the technologies and industries of the future.”

Shipping qualification cells is the next milestone in the company’s readiness for commercial delivery, a process that began with its equipment installation in August 2021. This was followed by producing the first cells off the company’s automated production line in September 2021. In addition to evaluating and validating cells, customers are currently conducting audits of the Enovix factory.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

