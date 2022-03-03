Enovix Names Patrick Donnelly as Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Focused on Electric Vehicles

FREMONT, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced the appointment of Patrick Donnelly as Vice President, Strategic Business Development, focused on Electric Vehicles (EVs). In his role, Donnelly will lead commercialization and partnership efforts for Enovix in the dynamic EV market.



Donnelly joins Enovix with extensive experience leading commercial teams at tier one automotive and lithium-ion battery suppliers. He joins Enovix from Samsung SDI, where he led a commercial team that secured several multibillion-dollar contracts with customers such as Stellantis, Ford and Rivian as vice president of sales and marketing for North America.

“We are thrilled to bring Patrick on board to lead growth strategy and commercial execution for our rapidly developing EV program,” said Cam Dales, GM and Chief Commercial Officer at Enovix. “Patrick has first-hand knowledge and a proven track record working with both pure play EV companies and the established automotive giants and understands their battery needs and challenges intimately. He’s a great addition to our team.”

Donnelly brings nearly three decades of experience in the automotive industry. Prior to joining Samsung SDI in 2016, he led high voltage electronic sales and strategic planning at Lear Corporation. He began his career in product engineering at Chrysler Corporation and also served in sales, operations, engineering and strategic planning roles at TRW Automotive for more than a decade. He earned his Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Oakland University in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. Donnelly will be based in Michigan.

“I’m honored to join the Enovix team,” said Donnelly. “I believe designing a completely novel battery architecture is exactly what’s needed to disrupt the industry and support the future electrification of automobiles and other industries. I was drawn to Enovix not only because of their innovation in battery material and design, but also they are scaling up their first factory in the U.S., which I believe is critically important for domestic competitiveness in the renewable energy market. I am very confident that Enovix is poised to be a major force in the advanced Li-ion battery industry and I’m thrilled to join the company at this early stage.”

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

