MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, MD, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in March 2022:

Cowen 42 nd Annual Health Care Conference. MacroGenics’ President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate on the Gastrointestinal/Genitourinary Oncology Panel, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 10:30 am ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics' management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and provide a corporate overview on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 3:50 pm ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm . The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.