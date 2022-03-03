Annexon Biosciences to Present Preclinical Data Supporting Complement Inhibitor Programs for the Treatment of Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Huntington’s Disease at AAN 2022

BRISBANE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders, today announced that the company will present preclinical data highlighting its approach of inhibiting C1q to address a number of complement-mediated diseases. The data are being presented in oral and poster sessions at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual meeting, being held in Seattle from April 2-7, 2022, and virtually from April 24-26, 2022.



“Annexon was built on the hypothesis that inhibiting C1q and the early classical complement cascade right at the start could be translated into therapies that potentially provide more complete protection against a number of complement-mediated disorders,” said Ted Yednock, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief innovation officer of Annexon. “The data we are presenting at AAN support that hypothesis and the continued advancement of several of our clinical-stage programs, including those in Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Huntington’s disease. We look forward to sharing these data at the meeting and continuing to explore the potential of our pioneering approach to addressing complement-mediated diseases.”

Oral Presentations

Title: 001. Anti-C1q Therapy ANX005 Inhibits CSF Antibody-Driven Complement Activity Elevated in Early Stage Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Session: S25: Autoimmune Neurology 2: Clinical Trials and Treatment

Date & Time: April 5, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. PT

Title: 002. Effect of Combined Intravenous Immunoglobulin and Classical Complement Inhibitor ANX005 in Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Session: S25: Autoimmune Neurology 2: Clinical Trials and Treatment

Date & Time: April 5, 2022, at 3:42 p.m. PT

Title: 3372. Inhibition of C1q Reduces Nerve Damage as Measured by Neurofilament Light Chain in the HD R6/2 Mouse Model

Session: S36: Movement Disorders: Clinical and Pathologic Characterization of Neurodegenerative Movement Disorders

Date & Time: April 7, 2022, at 1:36 p.m. PT

Poster Presentation

Title: 3302. Inhibiting C1q Improves Compound Muscle Action Potential and Reduces Neuronal Damage in the SOD1G93A Mouse Model

Session: P1: Neuromuscular Disease: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis 1

Date & Time: April 2, 2022, from 8:00-9:00 a.m. PT

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of complement medicines designed to stop the classical complement pathway at its start, C1q, to bring therapies to patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company’s proprietary complement-targeting platform utilizes well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative processes triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Annexon is advancing a broad portfolio of innovative product candidates designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway, which may provide more complete protection against complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s pipeline includes three clinical-stage drug candidates, ANX005 (intravenous administration), ANX007 (intravitreal administration), and ANX009 (subcutaneous administration), as well as a robust early-stage pipeline of preclinical and discovery stage programs. Annexon is deploying a disciplined, biomarker-driven strategy designed to improve the probability of technical success of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Chelcie Lister

THRUST Strategic Communications

chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

949-903-4750

sseapy@realchemistry.com