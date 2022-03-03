ChannelAdvisor to Present at the 5th Annual D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that David Spitz, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 5th Annual D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference on Thursday, March 10th at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.
About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.