Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 2022 Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced that four abstracts highlighting STS101 and its differentiating features were selected for presentation and will be shared at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, April 2 to April 7, 2022. Full abstracts are now available on the AAN website.



Title: Pharmacokinetics and Safety of STS101, A Novel Investigational DHE Powder Drug-Device Combination in Healthy Subjects Abstract: 521 Poster

Presentation #: P13.2-003 Session: P13: Headache: Migraine Therapeutics 3 Time: Wednesday April 6, 2022 from 8:00 am – 9:00 am Pacific Time --

Title: Pharmacokinetic Comparison Of STS101 (A Novel Investigational DHE Nasal Powder) with Liquid Nasal, Injectable and Oral Inhaled DHE Formulations Abstract: 516 Poster

Presentation #: P13.2-004 Session: P13: Headache: Migraine Therapeutics 3 Time: Wednesday April 6, 2022 from 8:00 am – 9:00 am Pacific Time -- Title: Long-Term Safety and Tolerability of STS101, A Novel Investigational Dihydroergotamine Nasal Powder: Initial Data from the ASCEND Study Abstract: 520 Poster

Presentation #: P13.2-002 Session: P13: Headache: Migraine Therapeutics 3 Time: Wednesday April 6, 2022 from 8:00 am – 9:00 am Pacific Time -- Title: Cardiovascular Safety of STS101, A Novel Investigational DHE Nasal Powder Product: Initial Data from the ASCEND Study Abstract: 517 Poster

Presentation #: P14.2-006 Session: P14: Headache: Migraine Therapeutics 4 Time: Wednesday April 6, 2022 from 11:45 am – 12:45 pm Pacific Time

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101



Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product, STS101, for the acute treatment of migraine. STS101 is a unique and proprietary nasal powder formulation of the well-established anti-migraine drug, dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), administered via Satsuma’s proprietary nasal delivery device. STS101 is designed to provide significant benefits versus existing acute treatments for migraine, including the combination of quick and convenient self-administration and other clinical advantages, that current DHE liquid nasal spray products and injectable dosage forms lack. Satsuma’s dry powder DHE formulation has demonstrated fast absorption, rapid achievement of high DHE plasma concentrations which Satsuma believes is necessary for early efficacy, and sustained plasma levels over time with low dose to dose variability. STS101 also now incorporates an improved second-generation nasal delivery device designed to provide more consistent nasal dosing, irrespective of user administration technique. Although DHE has long been recommended in published migraine treatment guidelines as a first-line acute treatment option for migraine and has significant advantages versus other anti-migraine treatments for many patients, disadvantages of current DHE liquid nasal spray and injectable products, including invasive and burdensome administration processes and/or sub-optimal clinical performance, have limited the widespread use of DHE. Featuring a compact and convenient dosage form, STS101 is designed to overcome these shortcomings and provide patients an improved therapeutic solution for acutely treating migraines that consistently delivers robust clinical performance.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release discusses STS101, a product candidate that is in clinical development, and which has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of STS101 for the therapeutic use for which STS101 is being studied.

