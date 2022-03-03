FormFactor Introduces High-Power Semiconductor Wafer Probing System for Automotive, Renewable Energy, and Industrial Applications

LIVERMORE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today introduced the TESLA300 high power semiconductor probing system. Designed specifically for IGBT and power MOSFET device measurements, the TESLA300 provides accurate data at up to 10,000 V and up to 600 A current on 300mm wafers. Integrating new anti-arcing and wafer automation capabilities, the TESLA300 enables high-throughput, unattended testing over a wide thermal range to speed development and lower production cost of power devices.

Automotive, energy and industrial applications drive growth today in power devices; analysts at Yole Développement (Yole) projected in February 2021 that the market for this technology in electric and hybrid electric vehicles would grow at 26% CAGR between 2020 and 2026 to $5.6B in 2026.* To meet market demand, major IDMs and foundries are researching new materials and beginning to manufacture power devices on 300mm wafers. With its unique features and 300mm automation capabilities, the TESLA300 system provides ideal support for both R&D technical requirements and niche production test applications.

Key features of the TESLA300 include:

Accurate, high-yield, drain-to-source resistance (Rds) vertical device measurements over temperature, automated and assured through FormFactor’s unique Contact Intelligence™ technology and powerful Velox 3 engineering software.

Industry-leading measurement performance, with patented MicroChamber ® shielded test environment, and TESLA FemtoGuard™ thermal chuck with AttoGuard ® and MicroVac™ technologies for low contact resistance and high temperature uniformity.

shielded test environment, and TESLA FemtoGuard™ thermal chuck with AttoGuard and MicroVac™ technologies for low contact resistance and high temperature uniformity. Flexible wafer handling, up to 300mm in wafer size, with semi or fully-automated configuration.

Full thermal testing from -60 to +300°C.

Integrated, TÜV-certified safety system for high-voltage measurements.



“The increased demand for power semiconductors from the automotive market is fueling IDMs/foundries to move more production to 300mm wafers while maintaining strict zero-defect quality standards,” said Jens Klattenhoff, VP and GM of the Systems Business Unit at FormFactor. “With innovative technologies designed specifically to automate and optimize on-wafer high-voltage and high-current measurements, our new TESLA300 helps our customers accelerate time to market for new power devices on 300mm wafers.”



*Yole Développement (Yole), February 2021: Press Release - E-mobility: towards SiC adoption

The FormFactor logo, MicroChamber®, AttoGuard®, MicroVac™ and FemtoGuard™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of FormFactor, Inc.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from inspection and metrology, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding future technology trends and trends in customer requirements, the capabilities and advantages of products to meet future customer requirements, future market or demand growth, our ability to further develop and produce products to meet customer requirements and demand, and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Trade Contact

David Viera

Corporate Communications

(925) 290-4182

david.viera@formfactor.com

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com