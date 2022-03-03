Hydrofarm Holdings Group to Participate at the 2022 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), today announced that the Company will present at the 2022 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Thursday, March 10, 2022.



Hydrofarm’s presentation will begin at 8:00 AM ET and will be webcast live and archived on the Company’s website. To access the webcast, please visit www.hydrofarm.com under the “Investors” section.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including grow lights, climate control solutions, growing media and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.

