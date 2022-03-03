ACM Research Announces a 3-for-1 Stock Split Effected in Form of a Stock Dividend

FREMONT, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced that its board of directors has approved and declared a 3-for-1 stock split of ACM’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock in the form of a stock dividend. Each stockholder of record at the close of business on March 16, 2022, will receive a dividend of two additional shares of Class A common stock for each then-held share of Class A common stock and two additional shares of Class B common stock for each then-held share of Class B common stock, which will be distributed after the close of trading on March 23, 2022. ACM’s Class A common stock will begin trading on a stock split-adjusted basis on March 24, 2022.



“We are implementing this stock split to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. We are confident in our ability to fulfill our mission to become a leading global player in the semiconductor equipment industry,” said ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang.

