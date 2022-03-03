Longboard Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Initiated the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study, evaluating LP352 in participants with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs)



LP352 demonstrated statistically significant reduction of epileptiform event frequency and duration in the scn1lab zebrafish model of Dravet syndrome



LP659 IND submission remains on track for second half of 2022



Cash position expected to support operations into 2024 based on current business plan



SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the full year 2021.

"I am very proud of the work our team accomplished over the past year, particularly advancing LP352 into our first clinical trial in patients with DEEs. It is great to see the enthusiasm from physicians, caretakers and advocacy groups for the PACIFIC Study. Enrollment and study conduct will continue to be our number one priority until study completion which is expected in the second half of 2023. We continue to see a high unmet commercial need for a safe and efficacious seizure treatment, and believe that LP352 has the potential to be the first highly-selective 5-HT2c receptor superagonist optimized and designed specifically for this patient population," stated Kevin R. Lind, Longboard’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "For LP659, we are enthusiastic about the potential for this program, especially given the recent proposed acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, further validating the quality of the compounds that have been developed and optimized within its world-class discovery engine. We look forward to meaningful pipeline progress in 2022 and updating shareholders along the way."

Program Overview:

LP352, an oral, highly selective, centrally acting 5-HT2c superagonist



We initiated the PACIFIC Study in the first quarter of 2022. We plan to evaluate approximately 50 participants with DEEs, such as Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, CDKL5 deficiency disorder, among others, and expect to complete the study in the second half of 2023.



LP352 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in both epileptiform event frequency and duration - reducing the frequency of epileptiform events by 85% and cumulative duration of epileptiform events by 84% in the scn1lab zebrafish model of Dravet syndrome.





LP659, an oral, selective, centrally acting S1P receptor modulator targeting multiple neurological diseases, is currently in IND-enabling studies with IND application submission to the FDA expected in the second half of 2022.





LP143, an oral, centrally acting full agonist to the CB2 receptor targeting CNS diseases and disorders, for which IND-enabling studies have been completed; we are continuing to conduct additional preclinical work before determining whether to advance LP143 into clinical studies.



Corporate Update:

We expanded our Board of Directors to seven members with the appointment of Dr. Jane Tiller in November 2021. Dr. Tiller currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Neumora Therapeutics, a clinical-stage neurology focused biopharmaceutical company.





Since inception, we have been working to build a world-class neurology team to support our programs. We grew from three employees at the end of 2020 to 25 employees currently, enabling the successful separation from Arena Pharmaceuticals and creating functional neurological expertise at Longboard.



Full Year Financial Results:

Balance Sheet Highlights

At December 31, 2021, Longboard’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $106.7 million. Our cash position is expected to support operations into 2024 based on our current business plan.

Operating Results

R&D expenses were $19.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021. R&D expenses for the full year 2021 include $8.2 million in preclinical and clinical trial expenses related to LP352, $6.2 million in preclinical expenses related to advancing LP659 and LP143, and $4.5 million in personnel-related expenses. R&D expenses for the period from January 3, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020 were $4.6 million, including $1.3 million in preclinical and clinical trial expenses related to LP352, $2.5 million related to preclinical expenses for LP659 and LP143 and $0.7 million in personnel-related expenses.

G&A expenses were $8.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021. These expenses include $4.0 million of personnel-related costs, $1.7 million of professional services and consulting expenses, and $1.5 million of insurance expense. G&A expenses for the period from January 3, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020 were $9.8 million, with $7.4 million related to a one-time stock-based compensation expense related to Arena equity awards, $1.6 million of personnel-related costs, and $0.8 million of professional services and legal related fees.

Net loss was $27.8 million, or $1.93 per share, for the full year 2021 compared to $14.4 million, or $3.78 per share, for the period from January 3, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, respectively.

Financial Tables Follow



LONGBOARD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,346 $ 55,316 Short-term investments 40,379 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,659 46 Total current assets 108,384 55,362 Right-of-use assets 521 — Property and equipment 14 — Other long-term assets 33 — Deferred financing costs — 876 Total assets $ 108,952 $ 56,238 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,028 $ 1,213 Accrued research and development expenses 2,245 916 Accrued compensation and related expenses 1,480 161 Accrued other expenses 352 845 Right-of-use liabilities, current portion 339 — Total current liabilities 5,444 3,135 Right-of-use liabilities, net of current portion 185 — Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock: Series A convertible preferred stock $0.0001 par value; authorized shares - none and 5,600,000 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; issued and outstanding shares - none and 5,600,000 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference – none and $56,000 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively — 55,795 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares - 10,000,000 and none at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; issued and outstanding shares - none at December 31, 2021 and 2020 — — Voting common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares - 300,000,000 and 10,500,000 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; issued and outstanding shares - 13,440,761 and 3,840,540 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, excluding 145,189 and 348,450 shares, respectively, subject to repurchase 1 — Non-voting common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares - 10,000,000 and none at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; issued and outstanding shares - 3,629,400 and none at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 145,683 11,708 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (164 ) — Accumulated deficit (42,197 ) (14,400 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 103,323 (2,692 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 108,952 $ 56,238

LONGBOARD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Year Ended

December 31, Period from

January 3, 2020

(Inception) through

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 19,774 $ 4,633 General and administrative 8,065 9,767 Total operating expenses 27,839 14,400 Loss from operations (27,839 ) (14,400 ) Interest income, net 64 — Other expense (22 ) — Net loss $ (27,797 ) $ (14,400 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.93 ) $ (3.78 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 14,410,502 3,808,887 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (27,797 ) $ (14,400 ) Unrealized loss on short-term investments (164 ) — Comprehensive loss $ (27,961 ) $ (14,400 )



