Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (“LRFC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LRFC) to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Monday, March 14, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.



By Phone: To access the call, please dial (844) 616-4517 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 5439717.

A replay of this conference call will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 16 through March 23. The dial in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 and the conference ID is 5439717.



By Webcast: A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company's website at www.loganridgefinance.com/ in the Investor Resources section under Events and Presentations. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation



Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Logan Ridge invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is externally managed by Mount Logan Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mount Logan Capital Inc. Both Mount Logan Management, LLC and Mount Logan Capital Inc. are affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P.

Logan Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at loganridgefinance.com.

