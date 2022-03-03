Radius to Host Neuroscience R&D Webcast April 5, 2022

Focus: RAD011, our investigational synthetic cannabidiol oral solution

Broad market interest in the underlying science, data, and clinical translation of the asset

Goal: provide foundational review of the asset and progress since acquisition in December, 2020



BOSTON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RDUS) today announced details of its virtual R&D Webcast focused on RAD011.

RAD011 is the Company’s investigational synthetic cannabidiol oral solution which has potential utilization in multiple orphan diseases. As previously reported, we are currently examining three orphan indications: Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), with the goal of reducing hyperphagia, Angelman syndrome (AS), with the goal of reducing seizures, and infantile spasms (IS), with the goal of spasm resolution. For all three indications, there are several important secondary clinical endpoints that have the potential to inform broader utilization of the molecule and underlying technology.

Responding to significant inbound interest in RAD011 and following our recent Q4/FY 2021 results call held on February 24, 2022, Radius is confirming a virtual event will be hosted on April 5, 2022 from 10:00am to 12:00pm EST U.S. time.

During the call we intend to cover the following topics:

Brief commentary on the asset history

Introductions: neuroscience presenting team

Review of the rationale for targeting different indications

Data: past, current, and future

Clinical translation and broader disease application(s)

Intellectual property

The market: competitive landscape and opportunity



The content will be presented by several senior members of the Radius neuroscience team and will last for approximately 1.5 hours. This will then be followed by an open 30-minute Q&A session.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Date: April 5, 2022

Time: 10:00am to 12:00pm EST U.S. time

A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.radiuspharm.com.

A replay of the event will be available on April 5 at 3:00pm EST and the audio webcast of the call will be archived on the Company's website for ninety days.

About Radius

Radius is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple neuro-endocrine, neurodevelopmental, or neuropsychiatric disease areas, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome, Angelman syndrome, and infantile spasms.

About RAD011

Investigational drug RAD011 is a pharmaceutical-grade synthetic cannabidiol oral solution, manufactured utilizing traditional pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The product has purity specifications that meet standardized regulatory and quality control requirements and, compared to the process of developing a plant-derived product, the synthetic manufacturing process usually enables increased consistency and greater precision in the product supply. RAD011 has been assessed in over 125 patients across multiple indications and has potential utilization in multiple neuro-endocrine, neurodevelopmental, or neuropsychiatric disease areas. Radius anticipates initiating a seamless pivotal Phase 2/3 study for patients with Prader-Willi syndrome in the first half of 2022 as well as studies for patients with Angelman syndrome and infantile spasms.

