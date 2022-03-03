Jones Soda Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call for Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.



Jones Soda management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to JSDA@gatewayir.com by Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. During the question and answer period, management will respond to appropriate and common themes submitted online.

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-204-4368

International dial-in number: 1-323-994-2093

Conference ID: 1913157

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.jonessoda.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 17, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1913157

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com .

Company Contact:

Mark Murray

President and CEO

1-206-624-3357

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Cree

Gateway Group

1-949-574-3860

JSDA@gatewayir.com