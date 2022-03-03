Angi Announces 2021 Super Service Awards Winners

DENVER, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading and comprehensive solution for everything home, is launching their annual pro award, the Angi Super Service Award and announcing the winners for 2021. This award, first introduced in 1998, recognizes the best home pros on Angi for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience. This year, Angi awarded about 26,000 pros with this honor.



“At Angi, we are on a mission to help people love where they live and we could not do that without a network of pros who are dedicated to excellence,” said Oisin Hanrahan, CEO, Angi. “Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award winners. This award recognizes the pros who go above and beyond, who sweat the small stuff and who treat their trades as craft. Over the past year, people across the country continued to focus on their homes, making improvements, fixing issues due to increased wear and tear, and updating their spaces to fit lifestyle changes, all of that work would not be possible without these small businesses and pros.”

Demand for home improvement has been at an all-time high as people continue to spend more time at home. This year, 89% of U.S. homeowners are currently doing renovations or plan on doing renovations this year. Despite the boom in consumer demand, pros and their businesses have been impacted by global supply chain issues and materials shortages over the last few years. Angi Super Service award winners, despite the challenges, have continued to help homeowners get work done well.

“When the Super Service Award was first introduced, I made sure our business exceeded expectations because we wanted to be #1,” said Kathy Cuppy, of All Phase Group, Inc, a remodeling company in Indianapolis, IN. “We realized early that the key to satisfying Angi clientele was taking one job at a time and focusing on the big picture and not the minutia. Winning the Super Service Award is like getting my PHD with Angi. It is a true certification of all the good work you’ve done in the past year. I’m proud to be part of a group that has won it for 20 years and counting.”

Angi Super Service Award 2021 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 2020 - November 2021. For over 20 years, dozens of pros have been meeting the quality and standard of service required to win this award. This year, Angi has 43 pros who have been awarded the Super Service Award for over 20 years consecutively.

“Winning the Angi Super Service Award for 20 years is very exciting and has always been important to us… It’s a barometer of how we are doing as a company,” said Gary Martinis, of Home Exteriors, a roofing, siding and windows company in Northfield, OH. “Being an Angi contractor, alone, is like getting a referral from a trusted friend, if not better. The fact that you’ve been vetted for twenty years, doing good work, year after year, cements you as the lead contractor. It takes away any doubts the homeowners may have in regard to choosing the right contractor.”

Bringing over 25 years of home services experience and with a network of more than 200,000 pros across 500 tasks and in nearly every zip code, Angi brings depth, experience, and excellence to homeowners across the United States.

About Angi

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of more than 200,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

Angi Corporate Communications

Mallory Micetich

(303) 963-8352

.