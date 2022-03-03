Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2022 and February Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2022, ended February 13, 2022.



Net sales for the quarter increased 16.1 percent, to $50.94 billion, from $43.89 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 16.4 percent, to $100.35 billion, from $86.23 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the second quarter and first 24 weeks of fiscal 2022 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 24 Weeks 24 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 15.8% 11.3% 15.4% 10.6% Canada 16.0% 12.4% 16.6% 10.3% Other International 6.2% 9.0% 9.5% 9.9% Total Company 14.4% 11.1% 14.7% 10.5% E-commerce 12.5% 12.6% 13.3% 12.9%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,299 million, $2.92 per diluted share. Last year’s second quarter net income was $951 million, $2.14 per diluted share, which included $246 million pretax, $0.41 per diluted share, in costs incurred primarily from COVID-19 premium wages. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $2.62 billion, or $5.90 per diluted share, compared to $2.12 billion, $4.76 per diluted share, last year.

For the four-week reporting month of February, ended February 27, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $16.29 billion, an increase of 15.9 percent from $14.05 billion last year. Lunar New Year/Chinese New Year occurred on February 1, 11 days earlier this year. The shift negatively impacted February’s Other International and Total Company sales by approximately 4% and 0.5%, respectively. For the twenty-six week period ended February 27, 2022, net sales were $108.39 billion, an increase of 16.3 percent from $93.16 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the February and year-to-date periods ended February 27, 2022, were as follows:

4 Weeks 4 Weeks 26 Weeks 26 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 17.4% 12.9% 15.5% 10.8% Canada 11.7% 8.8% 16.1% 10.1% Other International -0.9% 1.3% 9.2% 9.7% Total Company 14.0% 10.6% 14.7% 10.5% E-commerce 10.2% 10.4% 13.1% 12.8%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Costco currently operates 828 warehouses, including 572 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one in Iceland. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, March 3, 2022, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and “Play Webcast”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, and COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand for products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures or operational limitations due to government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation

Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203

Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255

David Sherwood, 425/313-8239

Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended February 13, 2022 February 14, 2021 February 13, 2022 February 14, 2021 REVENUE Net sales $ 50,937 $ 43,888 $ 100,354 $ 86,235 Membership fees 967 881 1,913 1,742 Total revenue 51,904 44,769 102,267 87,977 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 45,517 39,078 89,469 76,536 Selling, general and administrative 4,575 4,351 9,293 8,671 Operating income 1,812 1,340 3,505 2,770 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (36 ) (40 ) (75 ) (79 ) Interest income and other, net 25 19 67 48 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,801 1,319 3,497 2,739 Provision for income taxes 481 348 832 587 Net income including noncontrolling interests 1,320 971 2,665 2,152 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (21 ) (20 ) (42 ) (35 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 1,299 $ 951 $ 2,623 $ 2,117 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 2.93 $ 2.15 $ 5.91 $ 4.78 Diluted $ 2.92 $ 2.14 $ 5.90 $ 4.76 Shares used in calculation (000s): Basic 443,623 443,134 443,500 443,043 Diluted 444,916 444,494 444,760 444,440

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)

(unaudited)

Subject to Reclassification