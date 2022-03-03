RPT Realty to Present at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Harper, will present at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, FL. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 7, 2022 at 4:15PM ET.



A live webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com.

The live webcast can also be accessed at:

2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

A replay of the audio portion of the webcast will be available using the same link starting one hour after the conclusion of the live event through March 7, 2023.

Additionally, the company will post an updated 4Q21 Investor Presentation prior to the start of the conference, available online on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 47 wholly-owned shopping centers, 10 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture (R2G), 38 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture (RGMZ) and one net lease retail property that was held for sale by the Company, which together represent 14.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.1% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Company Contact:

Vin Chao, Managing Director - Finance and Investments

19 W 44th St. 10th Floor, Ste 1002

New York, New York 10036

vchao@rptrealty.com

(212) 221-1752