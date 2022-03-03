Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Full Year 2022 Guidance

Robust Revenue Growth Across All Operating Segments

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Remain Strong

FY22 Guidance Points to Another Record Year of Revenue and Earnings

HOUSTON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2022.



The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended January 31, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 Net Sales $267.0 $230.1 Gross Margin $55.2 $53.8 Gross Margin % 20.7% 23.4 Net Income $11.2 $7.9 Diluted EPS $0.34 $0.24 Adjusted Net Income $11.3 $9.0 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.34 $0.27 Adjusted EBITDA $24.4 $24.3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.1% 10.6% Cash Used for Operating Activities ($21.7) ($3.4) Free Cash Flow ($29.0) ($8.6) (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Overall, we are pleased with our results for the first quarter of 2022, especially considering the challenges related to inflation and the supply chain. Demand was healthy during the quarter and we were able to report solid revenue growth. Labor absenteeism, caused by the Omicron variant, and supply chain challenges impacted the quarter, but these issues have started to stabilize. Rapid cost escalation and the time lags related to the contractual pricing mechanisms for passing through cost increases on certain raw materials to our customers in North America also played a role in margin compression during the first quarter. The rate of inflation is currently our biggest challenge, but we expect inflationary pressures to subside in the second half of the year, which should allow for margin expansion at that time.



“As is typical, we were a net borrower during the first quarter, but our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong. We are well-positioned and have the flexibility to consider multiple options as we continue to navigate the path towards creating value for shareholders. In the near-term we will stay focused on executing our plan, paying down debt and opportunistically repurchasing our stock. Our expectation is that we will be debt free by the end of our current fiscal year.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

First Quarter 2022 Results Summary

The Company reported net sales of $267.0 million during the three months ended January 31, 2022, which represents year-over-year growth of 16.0%. The increase was largely attributable to volume increases in the fenestration segments combined with higher prices related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation. More specifically, Quanex realized net sales growth of 14.5% in its North American Fenestration segment, 15.5% in its North American Cabinet Components segment and 18.6% in its European Fenestration segment, excluding the foreign exchange impact. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings for the three months ended January 31, 2022 was attributable to continued strong demand, operational efficiency gains and increased pricing; however, a decrease in margin percentage was driven by inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of January 31, 2022, Quanex had total debt of $78.0 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 0.4x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity decreased slightly to $289.2 million as of January 31, 2022, consisting of $31.7 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the three months ended January 31, 2022.

Outlook

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Demand remains healthy, but the rate of inflation continues to cause pressure on margins. However, based on our improvements in labor performance, the expected continuation of our pass-through pricing strategy, conversations with our customers, and the latest macro data, we are now comfortable providing guidance for fiscal 2022, which points to another record year of revenue and earnings. We expect high-single digit revenue growth in our North American Fenestration segment, low to mid-single digit revenue growth in our North American Cabinet Components segment and mid-single digit revenue growth in our European Fenestration segment. Overall, on a consolidated basis and assuming the current inflation and supply chain challenges do not worsen materially, we estimate this will equate to net sales of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion, which we expect will generate approximately $135 million to $140 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2022. Due to the current inflationary environment, we expect revenue growth to be mostly driven by price as opposed to increased volume and we expect some margin expansion in the second half of the year.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance. Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 267,040 $ 230,147 Cost of sales 211,834 176,397 Selling, general and administrative 30,823 30,861 Restructuring charges - 39 Depreciation and amortization 10,257 11,015 Operating income 14,126 11,835 Interest expense (523 ) (751 ) Other, net 54 192 Income before income taxes 13,657 11,276 Income tax expense (2,418 ) (3,424 ) Net income $ 11,239 $ 7,852 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.34 $ 0.24 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 33,124 32,872 Diluted 33,298 33,212 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

January 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,719 $ 40,061 Accounts receivable, net 99,355 108,309 Inventories, net 117,384 92,529 Prepaid and other current assets 11,621 8,148 Total current assets 260,079 249,047 Property, plant and equipment, net 175,294 178,630 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,700 52,708 Goodwill 147,793 149,205 Intangible assets, net 78,750 82,410 Other assets 5,656 5,323 Total assets $ 718,272 $ 717,323 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 75,457 $ 86,765 Accrued liabilities 39,564 56,156 Income taxes payable 7,473 6,038 Current maturities of long-term debt 836 846 Current operating lease liabilities 8,298 8,196 Total current liabilities 131,628 158,001 Long-term debt 76,691 52,094 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 43,415 45,367 Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 4,658 4,737 Deferred income taxes 22,597 21,965 Other liabilities 14,784 15,377 Total liabilities 293,773 297,541 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 373 373 Additional paid-in-capital 250,204 254,162 Retained earnings 268,370 259,718 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,929 ) (21,770 ) Treasury stock at cost (69,519 ) (72,701 ) Total stockholders’ equity 424,499 419,782 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 718,272 $ 717,323





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 11,239 $ 7,852 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used for operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,257 11,015 Stock-based compensation 552 523 Deferred income tax 854 1,925 Other, net 1,218 3,189 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 8,340 7,103 Increase in inventory (25,318 ) (14,061 ) Increase in other current assets (3,534 ) (873 ) Decrease in accounts payable (8,391 ) (14,577 ) Decrease in accrued liabilities (18,248 ) (2,692 ) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable 1,391 (2,790 ) Decrease in deferred pension and postretirement benefits (80 ) (52 ) Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities 404 (399 ) Other, net (335 ) 442 Cash used for operating activities (21,651 ) (3,395 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (7,370 ) (5,246 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 10 64 Cash used for investing activities (7,360 ) (5,182 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 28,000 - Repayments of credit facility borrowings (3,000 ) (5,000 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (228 ) (541 ) Common stock dividends paid (2,587 ) (2,637 ) Issuance of common stock 55 10,030 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (1,383 ) (492 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (1,927 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 20,857 (567 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (188 ) 949 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,342 ) (8,195 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 40,061 51,621 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 31,719 $ 43,426





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 Cash used for operating activities (21,651 ) $ (3,395 ) Capital expenditures (7,370 ) (5,246 ) Free Cash Flow $ (29,021 ) $ (8,641 ) The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of January 31, 2022 2021 Revolving Credit Facility $ 63,000 $ 98,000 Finance Lease Obligations 15,048 15,619 Total Debt (1) 78,048 113,619 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 31,719 43,426 Net Debt $ 46,329 $ 70,193 (1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net income as reported $ 11,239 $ 0.34 $ 7,852 $ 0.24 Net Income reconciling items from below 33 - 1,157 0.03 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 11,272 $ 0.34 $ 9,009 $ 0.27 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

January 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

January 31, 2021 Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 11,239 $ 7,852 Income tax expense 2,418 3,424 Other, net (54) (192) Interest expense 523 751 Depreciation and amortization 10,257 11,015 EBITDA 24,383 22,850 EBITDA reconciling items from below - 1,478 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,383 $ 24,328 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

January 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

January 31, 2021 Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Net sales $ 267,040 $ - $ 230,147 $ - Cost of sales 211,834 - 176,397 - Selling, general and administrative 30,823 - 30,861 (1,439) (1) Restructuring charges - - 39 (39) (2) EBITDA 24,383 - 22,850 1,478 Depreciation and amortization 10,257 - 11,015 - Operating income 14,126 - 11,835 1,478 Interest expense (523) - (751) - Other, net 54 41 (3) 192 78 (3) Income before income taxes 13,657 41 11,276 1,556 Income tax expense (2,418) (8) (4) (3,424) (399) (4) Net income $ 11,239 $ 33 $ 7,852 $ 1,157 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.24 (1) Transaction and advisory fees, $1.4 million related to the loss on a sale of a plant. (2) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities. (3) Foreign currency transaction losses. (4) Impact on a with and without basis.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SELECTED SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended January 31, 2022 Net sales $ 146,631 $ 58,914 $ 62,353 $ (858 ) $ 267,040 Cost of sales 115,964 41,227 55,073 (430 ) 211,834 Gross Margin 30,667 17,687 7,280 (428 ) 55,206 Gross Margin % 20.9 % 30.0 % 11.7 % 20.7 % Selling, general and administrative 14,377 7,303 5,270 3,873 30,823 Depreciation and amortization 4,139 2,569 3,463 86 10,257 Operating income (loss) 12,151 7,815 (1,453 ) (4,387 ) 14,126 Depreciation and amortization 4,139 2,569 3,463 86 10,257 EBITDA 16,290 10,384 2,010 (4,301 ) 24,383 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,290 $ 10,384 $ 2,010 $ (4,301 ) $ 24,383 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 11.1 % 17.6 % 3.2 % 9.1 % Three months ended January 31, 2021 Net sales $ 128,116 $ 49,091 $ 53,994 $ (1,054 ) $ 230,147 Cost of sales 99,393 31,791 45,874 (661 ) 176,397 Gross Margin 28,723 17,300 8,120 (393 ) 53,750 Gross Margin % 22.4 % 35.2 % 15.0 % 23.4 % Selling, general and administrative 12,370 6,595 4,863 7,033 30,861 Restructuring charges 39 - - - 39 Depreciation and amortization 5,111 2,518 3,270 116 11,015 Operating income (loss) 11,203 8,187 (13 ) (7,542 ) 11,835 Depreciation and amortization 5,111 2,518 3,270 116 11,015 EBITDA 16,314 10,705 3,257 (7,426 ) 22,850 Loss on sale of plant - - - 1,439 1,439 Restructuring charges 39 - - - 39 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,353 $ 10,705 $ 3,257 $ (5,987 ) $ 24,328 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.8 % 21.8 % 6.0 % 10.6 %



