Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Full Year 2022 Guidance

Robust Revenue Growth Across All Operating Segments
Balance Sheet & Liquidity Remain Strong
FY22 Guidance Points to Another Record Year of Revenue and Earnings
HOUSTON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2022.
The Company reported the following selected financial results:
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|($ in millions, except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|Net Sales
|$267.0
|$230.1
|Gross Margin
|$55.2
|$53.8
|Gross Margin %
|20.7%
|23.4
|Net Income
|$11.2
|$7.9
|Diluted EPS
|$0.34
|$0.24
|Adjusted Net Income
|$11.3
|$9.0
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|$0.34
|$0.27
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$24.4
|$24.3
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|9.1%
|10.6%
|Cash Used for Operating Activities
|($21.7)
|($3.4)
|Free Cash Flow
|($29.0)
|($8.6)
|(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)
George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Overall, we are pleased with our results for the first quarter of 2022, especially considering the challenges related to inflation and the supply chain. Demand was healthy during the quarter and we were able to report solid revenue growth. Labor absenteeism, caused by the Omicron variant, and supply chain challenges impacted the quarter, but these issues have started to stabilize. Rapid cost escalation and the time lags related to the contractual pricing mechanisms for passing through cost increases on certain raw materials to our customers in North America also played a role in margin compression during the first quarter. The rate of inflation is currently our biggest challenge, but we expect inflationary pressures to subside in the second half of the year, which should allow for margin expansion at that time.
“As is typical, we were a net borrower during the first quarter, but our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong. We are well-positioned and have the flexibility to consider multiple options as we continue to navigate the path towards creating value for shareholders. In the near-term we will stay focused on executing our plan, paying down debt and opportunistically repurchasing our stock. Our expectation is that we will be debt free by the end of our current fiscal year.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)
First Quarter 2022 Results Summary
The Company reported net sales of $267.0 million during the three months ended January 31, 2022, which represents year-over-year growth of 16.0%. The increase was largely attributable to volume increases in the fenestration segments combined with higher prices related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation. More specifically, Quanex realized net sales growth of 14.5% in its North American Fenestration segment, 15.5% in its North American Cabinet Components segment and 18.6% in its European Fenestration segment, excluding the foreign exchange impact. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)
The increase in earnings for the three months ended January 31, 2022 was attributable to continued strong demand, operational efficiency gains and increased pricing; however, a decrease in margin percentage was driven by inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges.
Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update
As of January 31, 2022, Quanex had total debt of $78.0 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 0.4x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)
The Company’s liquidity decreased slightly to $289.2 million as of January 31, 2022, consisting of $31.7 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.
Share Repurchases
Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the three months ended January 31, 2022.
Outlook
George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Demand remains healthy, but the rate of inflation continues to cause pressure on margins. However, based on our improvements in labor performance, the expected continuation of our pass-through pricing strategy, conversations with our customers, and the latest macro data, we are now comfortable providing guidance for fiscal 2022, which points to another record year of revenue and earnings. We expect high-single digit revenue growth in our North American Fenestration segment, low to mid-single digit revenue growth in our North American Cabinet Components segment and mid-single digit revenue growth in our European Fenestration segment. Overall, on a consolidated basis and assuming the current inflation and supply chain challenges do not worsen materially, we estimate this will equate to net sales of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion, which we expect will generate approximately $135 million to $140 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2022. Due to the current inflationary environment, we expect revenue growth to be mostly driven by price as opposed to increased volume and we expect some margin expansion in the second half of the year.”
*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2022
|2021
|Net sales
|$
|267,040
|$
|230,147
|Cost of sales
|211,834
|176,397
|Selling, general and administrative
|30,823
|30,861
|Restructuring charges
|-
|39
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,257
|11,015
|Operating income
|14,126
|11,835
|Interest expense
|(523
|)
|(751
|)
|Other, net
|54
|192
|Income before income taxes
|13,657
|11,276
|Income tax expense
|(2,418
|)
|(3,424
|)
|Net income
|$
|11,239
|$
|7,852
|Earnings per common share, basic
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.24
|Earnings per common share, diluted
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.24
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|33,124
|32,872
|Diluted
|33,298
|33,212
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.08
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|January 31, 2022
|October 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|31,719
|$
|40,061
|Accounts receivable, net
|99,355
|108,309
|Inventories, net
|117,384
|92,529
|Prepaid and other current assets
|11,621
|8,148
|Total current assets
|260,079
|249,047
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|175,294
|178,630
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|50,700
|52,708
|Goodwill
|147,793
|149,205
|Intangible assets, net
|78,750
|82,410
|Other assets
|5,656
|5,323
|Total assets
|$
|718,272
|$
|717,323
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|75,457
|$
|86,765
|Accrued liabilities
|39,564
|56,156
|Income taxes payable
|7,473
|6,038
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|836
|846
|Current operating lease liabilities
|8,298
|8,196
|Total current liabilities
|131,628
|158,001
|Long-term debt
|76,691
|52,094
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|43,415
|45,367
|Deferred pension and postretirement benefits
|4,658
|4,737
|Deferred income taxes
|22,597
|21,965
|Other liabilities
|14,784
|15,377
|Total liabilities
|293,773
|297,541
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|373
|373
|Additional paid-in-capital
|250,204
|254,162
|Retained earnings
|268,370
|259,718
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(24,929
|)
|(21,770
|)
|Treasury stock at cost
|(69,519
|)
|(72,701
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|424,499
|419,782
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|718,272
|$
|717,323
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2022
|2021
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|11,239
|$
|7,852
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used for operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,257
|11,015
|Stock-based compensation
|552
|523
|Deferred income tax
|854
|1,925
|Other, net
|1,218
|3,189
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Decrease in accounts receivable
|8,340
|7,103
|Increase in inventory
|(25,318
|)
|(14,061
|)
|Increase in other current assets
|(3,534
|)
|(873
|)
|Decrease in accounts payable
|(8,391
|)
|(14,577
|)
|Decrease in accrued liabilities
|(18,248
|)
|(2,692
|)
|Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
|1,391
|(2,790
|)
|Decrease in deferred pension and postretirement benefits
|(80
|)
|(52
|)
|Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities
|404
|(399
|)
|Other, net
|(335
|)
|442
|Cash used for operating activities
|(21,651
|)
|(3,395
|)
|Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(7,370
|)
|(5,246
|)
|Proceeds from disposition of capital assets
|10
|64
|Cash used for investing activities
|(7,360
|)
|(5,182
|)
|Financing activities:
|Borrowings under credit facilities
|28,000
|-
|Repayments of credit facility borrowings
|(3,000
|)
|(5,000
|)
|Repayments of other long-term debt
|(228
|)
|(541
|)
|Common stock dividends paid
|(2,587
|)
|(2,637
|)
|Issuance of common stock
|55
|10,030
|Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock
|(1,383
|)
|(492
|)
|Purchase of treasury stock
|-
|(1,927
|)
|Cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|20,857
|(567
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(188
|)
|949
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(8,342
|)
|(8,195
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|40,061
|51,621
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|31,719
|$
|43,426
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2022
|2021
|Cash used for operating activities
|(21,651
|)
|$
|(3,395
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(7,370
|)
|(5,246
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(29,021
|)
|$
|(8,641
|)
|The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.
|As of January 31,
|2022
|2021
|Revolving Credit Facility
|$
|63,000
|$
|98,000
|Finance Lease Obligations
|15,048
|15,619
|Total Debt (1)
|78,048
|113,619
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|31,719
|43,426
|Net Debt
|$
|46,329
|$
|70,193
|(1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
|January 31, 2022
|January 31, 2021
|Net
Income
|Diluted
EPS
|Net
Income
|Diluted
EPS
|Net income as reported
|$
|11,239
|$
|0.34
|$
|7,852
|$
|0.24
|Net Income reconciling items from below
|33
|-
|1,157
|0.03
|Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS
|$
|11,272
|$
|0.34
|$
|9,009
|$
|0.27
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2022
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2021
|Reconciliation
|Reconciliation
|Net income as reported
|$
|11,239
|$
|7,852
|Income tax expense
|2,418
|3,424
|Other, net
|(54)
|(192)
|Interest expense
|523
|751
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,257
|11,015
|EBITDA
|24,383
|22,850
|EBITDA reconciling items from below
|-
|1,478
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|24,383
|$
|24,328
|Reconciling Items
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2022
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2021
|Income
Statement
|Reconciling
Items
|Income
Statement
|Reconciling
Items
|Net sales
|$
|267,040
|$
|-
|$
|230,147
|$
|-
|Cost of sales
|211,834
|-
|176,397
|-
|Selling, general and administrative
|30,823
|-
|30,861
|(1,439)
|(1)
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|39
|(39)
|(2)
|EBITDA
|24,383
|-
|22,850
|1,478
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,257
|-
|11,015
|-
|Operating income
|14,126
|-
|11,835
|1,478
|Interest expense
|(523)
|-
|(751)
|-
|Other, net
|54
|41
|(3)
|192
|78
|(3)
|Income before income taxes
|13,657
|41
|11,276
|1,556
|Income tax expense
|(2,418)
|(8)
|(4)
|(3,424)
|(399)
|(4)
|Net income
|$
|11,239
|$
|33
|$
|7,852
|$
|1,157
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.24
|(1) Transaction and advisory fees, $1.4 million related to the loss on a sale of a plant.
|(2) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.
|(3) Foreign currency transaction losses.
|(4) Impact on a with and without basis.
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
|SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
|NA Fenestration
|EU Fenestration
|NA Cabinet
Components
|Unallocated
Corp & Other
|Total
|Three months ended January 31, 2022
|Net sales
|$
|146,631
|$
|58,914
|$
|62,353
|$
|(858
|)
|$
|267,040
|Cost of sales
|115,964
|41,227
|55,073
|(430
|)
|211,834
|Gross Margin
|30,667
|17,687
|7,280
|(428
|)
|55,206
|Gross Margin %
|20.9
|%
|30.0
|%
|11.7
|%
|20.7
|%
|Selling, general and administrative
|14,377
|7,303
|5,270
|3,873
|30,823
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,139
|2,569
|3,463
|86
|10,257
|Operating income (loss)
|12,151
|7,815
|(1,453
|)
|(4,387
|)
|14,126
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,139
|2,569
|3,463
|86
|10,257
|EBITDA
|16,290
|10,384
|2,010
|(4,301
|)
|24,383
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,290
|$
|10,384
|$
|2,010
|$
|(4,301
|)
|$
|24,383
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|11.1
|%
|17.6
|%
|3.2
|%
|9.1
|%
|Three months ended January 31, 2021
|Net sales
|$
|128,116
|$
|49,091
|$
|53,994
|$
|(1,054
|)
|$
|230,147
|Cost of sales
|99,393
|31,791
|45,874
|(661
|)
|176,397
|Gross Margin
|28,723
|17,300
|8,120
|(393
|)
|53,750
|Gross Margin %
|22.4
|%
|35.2
|%
|15.0
|%
|23.4
|%
|Selling, general and administrative
|12,370
|6,595
|4,863
|7,033
|30,861
|Restructuring charges
|39
|-
|-
|-
|39
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,111
|2,518
|3,270
|116
|11,015
|Operating income (loss)
|11,203
|8,187
|(13
|)
|(7,542
|)
|11,835
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,111
|2,518
|3,270
|116
|11,015
|EBITDA
|16,314
|10,705
|3,257
|(7,426
|)
|22,850
|Loss on sale of plant
|-
|-
|-
|1,439
|1,439
|Restructuring charges
|39
|-
|-
|-
|39
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,353
|$
|10,705
|$
|3,257
|$
|(5,987
|)
|$
|24,328
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|12.8
|%
|21.8
|%
|6.0
|%
|10.6
|%
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
|SALES ANALYSIS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2022
|2021
|NA Fenestration:
|United States - fenestration
|$
|128,367
|$
|112,300
|International - fenestration
|9,136
|7,778
|United States - non-fenestration
|6,716
|5,398
|International - non-fenestration
|2,412
|2,640
|$
|146,631
|$
|128,116
|EU Fenestration (1):
|International - fenestration
|$
|44,621
|$
|41,354
|International - non-fenestration
|14,293
|7,737
|$
|58,914
|$
|49,091
|NA Cabinet Components:
|United States - fenestration
|$
|3,765
|$
|2,974
|United States - non-fenestration
|57,767
|50,502
|International - non-fenestration
|821
|518
|$
|62,353
|$
|53,994
|Unallocated Corporate & Other:
|Eliminations
|$
|(858
|)
|$
|(1,054
|)
|$
|(858
|)
|$
|(1,054
|)
|Net Sales
|$
|267,040
|$
|230,147
|(1) Reflects reduction of $0.6 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2022.