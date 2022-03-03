Viridian Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on March 10, 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced it will report its financial results from the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after the financial markets close on Thursday, March 10, 2022.



The Company’s management team will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10, 2022. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-0789 in the U.S., or 1-201-689-8562 outside the U.S., and provide the conference ID number: 13727096. To access the live webcast, please visit the “ Events ” page in the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. website. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will also be available on the website.

Thursday, March 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic: 1-877-407-0789 International: 1-201-689-8562 Conference ID: 13727096 Webcast: Webcast Link

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian’s second product candidate, VRDN-002, is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology and is designed to support administration as a convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injection. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Investor and Media Contact:

John Jordan

Viridian Therapeutics

Vice President, Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

617-272-4691

IR@viridiantherapeutics.com



