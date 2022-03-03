Runway Growth Finance Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2021 Financial Results

Reports Quarterly and Annual Investment Income of $17.6 and $71.4 Million, Respectively



Record Quarterly Origination Volume of $216 Million

Conference Call Today, Thursday, March 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET

WOODSIDE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) (“Runway Growth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net investment income (“NII”) of $10.9 million, or $0.28 per share

Annualized portfolio yield on debt investments of 14.0% for the quarter

Six investments funded totaling $188.9 million across three new and three existing portfolio companies

Aggregate proceeds of $94.1 million received from principal repayments, including normal amortization and prepayments

$70 million raised through issuance of 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2026; $20 million closed in December 2021, remaining $50 million closed in February 2022



2021 Fiscal Year Highlights

Total investment portfolio at 12/31/2021 of $729.5 million at fair value

NII of $44.5 million, or $1.12 per share

Net asset value (“NAV”) at 12/31/2021 of $606.2 million, or $14.65 per share

Total investment fundings of $424.1 million: $239.5 million in 11 new portfolio companies and $184.6 million in 16 existing portfolio companies

Total loan commitments and investment fundings of $1.45 billion and $1.18 billion, respectively, since Runway Growth’s inception

No credit losses and industry-leading low loss ratio of 20 basis points per year on a gross basis and 1 basis point per year on a net basis, based on cumulative commitments

“Runway Growth’s strong financial results, record originations and industry leading low credit losses underscores the power of our proprietary underwriting process and disciplined approach to capital deployment,” said David Spreng, Founder and CEO of Runway Growth. “2021 was a monumental year for Runway Growth as we entered the public market with a differentiated approach, targeting late-and growth-stage businesses through bespoke financing solutions to offer investors consistent yield while maximizing returns."

Spreng continued, “Runway Growth was conceived to be cycle resistant, so as we look into 2022 we will not only benefit from the rising rate environment, but we will thrive and continue to capitalize on industry tailwinds created from the historically strong momentum in the growth debt landscape. Further, Runway Growth is well positioned financially with $158.7 million in available liquidity placing us in an opportunistic position to cover unfunded commitments while expanding the platform. Our path is clear, and we have the utmost confidence that Runway will continue to execute against its overall strategy to thoughtfully deploy leverage to drive portfolio growth, empower management teams we believe in, while delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $17.6 million, compared to $16.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The year-over-year improvement is primarily due to an increase in interest income on investments resulting from the new loans originated.

The Company's dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was 14.0% and 15.6%, respectively. The Company calculates the yield on dollar-weighted debt investments for any period measured as (1) total investment-related income during the period divided by (2) the daily average of the fair value of debt investments outstanding during the period.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $6.7 million, compared to $5.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase was driven primarily by portfolio growth related expenses and costs associated with becoming a public company.

Net investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $10.9 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $11.0 million, or $0.40 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net realized gain on investments was up $8.2 million, compared to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, driven by the liquidation of our common stock holdings in Ouster, Inc. for total proceeds of $8.8 million.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net change in unrealized appreciation on investments was $0.1 million, compared to a net change in unrealized appreciation on investments of $9.7 million for the prior-year period, due to adjustments to the equity portfolio.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2021, Runway Growth’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $729.5 million and was comprised of approximately $635.9 million in term loans, 98% senior secured, and $48.6 million in warrants and equity-related investments in 39 portfolio companies.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, Runway Growth originated six investments totaling $216.1 million, including three investments in new portfolio companies and three new investments in existing portfolio companies.

Total portfolio investment activity for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Beginning Investment Portfolio $ 646,353,037 $ 520,103,329 $ 621,826,650 $ 467,981,699 Purchases of Investments(1) 187,978,307 132,178,403 427,437,188 276,222,542 Purchases of U.S. Treasury Bills 95,001,278 96,001,713 210,001,787 276,000,012 Amortization of Fixed Income Premiums or Accretion of Discounts 2,202,658 2,447,666 7,742,317 9,255,732 Sales or Repayments of Investments (100,290,815 ) (30,805,095 ) (297,825,111 ) (107,610,861 ) Scheduled Principal Payments of Investments (105,000 ) 3,179,492 (5,776,437 ) (2,948,902 ) Sales and Maturities of U.S. Treasury Bills (109,999,821 ) (110,998,491 ) (234,998,939 ) (305,983,755 ) Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments 8,249,133 23,293 4,154,163 (5,347,409 ) Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments 127,497 9,696,340 (3,045,344 ) 14,257,592 Ending Investment Portfolio $ 729,516,274 $ 621,826,650 $ 729,516,274 $ 621,826,650 1. Includes PIK interest.

Net Asset Value

As of December 31, 2021, NAV per share was $14.65, compared to $14.60 as of September 30, 2021. Total net assets at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 were $606.2 million, compared to $504.2 million at the end of the prior period.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $19.3 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.31 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $158.7 million in available liquidity, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $154.0 million in available borrowing capacity under the Company’s credit facility, subject to existing terms, advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements, excluding the deferred closing of the 4.25% unsecured notes. On December 10, 2021, Runway Growth agreed to issue $70 million of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Senior Notes”) pursuant to a Master Note Purchase Agreement to further strengthen the Company’s liquidity position and fund portfolio growth. The first closing of $20 million 2026 Senior Notes closed on December 10, 2021 and the second closing of $50 million 2026 Senior Notes occurred on February 10, 2022.

The Company ended the quarter with a debt-to-equity leverage ratio of approximately 13.4%, compared to 16.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Distributions

On February 24, 2022, the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.27 per share for the first quarter of 2022, payable on March 22, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 8, 2022. This dividend represents an increase of 8.0% over the dividend declared in the prior quarter.

Recent Developments

On February 10, 2022, Runway Growth announced the $50 million second closing of its $70 million private placement of 2026 Senior Notes. The 2026 Senior Notes bear an interest rate of 4.25% per year, payable semiannually, and will mature on December 10, 2026.

On February 24, 2022, Runway Growth’s board of directors approved a share repurchase program. Under the share repurchase program, Runway Growth may repurchase up to $25.0 million in the aggregate of its common stock in the open market until the earlier of (i) February 23, 2023 or (ii) the repurchase of $25.0 million in aggregate amount of the common stock.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.

Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $647,448,895 and $532,676,057, respectively) $ 655,384,403 $ 541,978,736 Control/affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $34,873,846 and $13,911,494, respectively) 29,130,371 9,845,854 Investment in U.S. Treasury Bills at fair value (cost of $45,001,250 and $70,001,472, respectively) 45,001,500 70,002,060 Total investments at fair value (cost of $727,323,991 and $616,589,023, respectively) 729,516,274 621,826,650 Cash and cash equivalents 4,696,693 14,886,246 Accrued interest receivable 2,368,680 2,682,405 Other accounts receivable 816,065 359,000 Prepaid and deferred expenses 949,768 137,096 Total assets 738,347,480 639,891,397 Liabilities Debt: Credit facilities 61,000,000 99,000,000 2026 Senior Notes 20,000,000 — Deferred debt costs (net of accumulated amortization of $850,717 and $383,873, respectively) (1,511,540 ) (1,583,230 ) Total debt, less unamortized deferred financing costs 79,488,460 97,416,770 Reverse repurchase agreement 44,774,963 69,650,000 Accrued incentive fees 6,010,250 5,007,065 Due to affiliate 221,243 143,515 Interest payable 249,247 468,014 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,408,826 962,348 Total liabilities 132,152,989 173,647,712 Commitments and contingencies (Note 3) Net assets Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,380,614 and 31,414,051 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 413,806 314,140 Additional paid-in capital 606,047,671 466,872,304 Distributable (losses) (266,986 ) (942,759 ) Total net assets $ 606,194,491 $ 466,243,685 Net asset value per share $ 14.65 $ 14.84

Consolidated Statements of Operations