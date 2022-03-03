Mondelēz International Calls for Redemption of 0.625% Notes Due 2022

CHICAGO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) (“Mondelēz International” or the “Company”) today called for redemption the entire $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 0.625% Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 609207 AV7 / ISIN No. US609207AV77) (the “Notes”), which were issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of March 6, 2015 (as supplemented and amended from time to time, the “Base Indenture”), by and between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, as supplemented by the Officers’ Certificate of the Company, dated as of July 2, 2020, issued pursuant to Section 301 of the Base Indenture.

The Notes will be redeemed on March 18, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed or (2) the sum of the present values of each remaining scheduled payment of principal and interest thereon (exclusive of interest accrued to the date of redemption) discounted to the Redemption Date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes) plus 10 basis points, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.



The Company expects to publish the actual redemption prices of the Notes in the investor section of its website (www.mondelezinternational.com/investors) once they have been determined.

