MiNK Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Update

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced it will release its independent fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and a business update before the market opens on Friday, March 18, 2022.



The financial report and an update on business progress will be released through a press release and online distribution networks and available on the investor section of the company’s website.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://minktherapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the therapeutic potential of iNKT cells to treat cancer and other diseases, and plans relating to the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of iNKT cell therapies. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and a recent S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements.