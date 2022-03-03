Bionano Genomics to Present at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clincial™, a leading software solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, announced today that company management will present virtually at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference. Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., Bionano’s chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a corporate overview on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at 11:10 am PT/2:10 pm ET.



The presentation will be available to view on the Events page in the Investors section of Bionano’s website.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com , lineagen.com or biodiscovery.com .

CONTACTS



Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

+1 (858) 366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com

Media Relations:

Michael Sullivan

Seismic

+1 (503) 799-7520

michael@teamseismic.com



