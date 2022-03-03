Genesis Digital Assets Announces New Bitcoin Mining Farm in Sweden Powered by 100% Clean Energy

BODEN, Sweden, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Digital Assets, one of the largest industrial-scale Bitcoin mining companies in the world, today announced a new self-hosted Bitcoin mining data center in Sweden.

The new data center expects to have up to 100 MW megawatts online by 2024. The energy used by the new farm comes from 100% clean energy sources.

Commenting on the new data center, Tim Liepold, Head of Power at Genesis Digital Assets, said: "This latest expansion aligns with GDA's focus to identify ways to power our facilities with clean energy while also creating jobs for the local economy. We're pleased to see this project begin and look forward to expanding this hydro-powered data center in the future."

This latest announcement comes after a flurry of recent company news. In 2021, Genesis Digital Assets announced one of the largest procurement deals in the history of the industry and more than $550 million raised with the most recent round led by Paradigm with participation from NYDIG, Stoneridge, Alameda Research, Ribbit, Electric Capital, Skybridge, and Kingsway Capital.

"We're on a mission to provide the infrastructure that will power the open-source monetary system revolution and this data center marks another key milestone as we work to execute on our big picture vision," said Liepold.

About Genesis Digital Assets

Genesis Digital Assets is one of the world's largest and most experienced Bitcoin mining companies. Since 2013, founders of the company have built over 20 industrial-scale mining farms, brought over 300,000 miners online, and mined over $1 billion in Bitcoin. Learn more at genesisdigitalassets.com.

