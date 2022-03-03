Helios Fairfax Appoints Sahar Nasr to Its Board of Directors

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.



TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (“Helios Fairfax”) (TSX: HFPC.U) announces that it has appointed Sahar Nasr as an independent director.

Sahar Nasr is an Associate Professor at the School of Business, Department of Economics at the American University in Cairo, Egypt and in Al-Yamamah University, Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In 2015, Ms. Nasr was sworn in as Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation and in 2017 as Egypt’s Minister of Investment and International Cooperation as well as the Governor of Egypt to numerous international financial institutions. Prior to her role in government in Egypt, Ms. Nasr spent 20 years at the World Bank where she led significant operations in developing countries, overseeing a portfolio focussed on financial and private sector development, financial inclusion, governance and female economic empowerment. Ms. Nasr was also a member of the Presidential Council for Economic Development where she was involved in establishing the framework for a comprehensive economic and social reform program.

Ms. Nasr was the first Egyptian and African woman to join the High-Level Advisory Board of the United Nations Social Impact Fund. In 2017, Ms. Nasr was recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Figures in Africa by the New African Magazine.

Helios Fairfax is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.