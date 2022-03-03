MONDAY: SBA Administrator joins Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence in Detroit to Highlight the SBA’s Efforts to Promote ‘Made in America’

Detroit, MI, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, March 7, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit the Detroit, MI metro area to highlight local manufacturers and the importance of buying products made in America. She will be joined by U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence for a women-owned small business roundtable.

After the roundtable, Administrator Guzman will visit and tour a women-owned manufacturer in celebration of Women’s History Month. She will be joined by SBA Great Lakes Regional Administrator Geraldine Aglipay; Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist; Michigan Treasurer Rachael Eubanks; Michigan Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Susan Corbin; Wayne County Executive Warren Evans; and SBA Michigan District Director Laketa Henderson.

This visit marks the Administrator’s second official visit to Detroit, MI. In her first year in office, Administrator Guzman has visited 26 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, and over 41 cities.

Media are invited to join these events but must RSVP by 5:00 p.m. EST, Sunday, March 6, for credentialing and trip locations.

WHEN:

Monday, March 7, 2022

WHERE:

Detroit metro area

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , U.S. Small Business Administration

, U.S. Small Business Administration Geraldine Aglipay , SBA Great Lakes Regional Administrator

, SBA Great Lakes Regional Administrator Garlin Gilchrist , Michigan Lt. Governor

, Michigan Lt. Governor Rachael Eubanks , Michigan Treasurer

, Michigan Treasurer Susan Corbin , Michigan Director of Labor and Economic Opportunity

, Michigan Director of Labor and Economic Opportunity Warren Evans , Wayne County Executive

, Wayne County Executive Laketa Henderson, SBA Michigan District Director

WHY:

The SBA highlights local manufacturers and the importance of buying products made in America and celebrates the accomplishments of women-owned businesses in Detroit in celebration of Women’s History Month.

