PayByPhone Introduces Safe and Convenient Contactless Parking Experience to the City of Medford, MA

Vancouver, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, BC – March 3, 2022 – Residents and visitors to the City of Medford, Massachusetts will now have a better parking experience thanks to PayByPhone. The leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, PayByPhone now offers safe, convenient parking payment for 1,181 spaces throughout the city.

“We’re excited to be introducing our contactless parking services in the City of Medford, as they join the many other communities in the greater Boston area that have adopted PayByPhone” said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone. “Now, residents and visitors to the City of Medford can enjoy the convenience of paying for parking with the PayByPhone app on their own personal devices.”

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for over 43 million drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone’s aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, they are one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $550 million USD in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in more than 1,000 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fees. Their smart, intuitive technology is at the centre of their user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible.

