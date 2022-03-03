SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. - SPCE

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPCE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Virgin Galactic and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 2, 2022, news outlets reported on the filing of a shareholder lawsuit alleging that former Virgin Galactic chairman Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role at the Company to sell some 10 million shares of stock for $315 million before abruptly resigning from the Company’s Board of Directors in February 2022.

On this news, Virgin Galactic’s stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 12.42%, to close at $8.25 per share on March 3, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .