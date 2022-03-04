New Era of the Internet Is Coming – Interactive Shopping on DecentWorld

ZUG, Switzerland , March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the pandemic is slowly dying down, new realities emerge. Specifically, metaverses. Far beyond being just a buzzword, the metaverse has become the newest goal for many of the world's tech giants. Experts say it will become the next Internet, as it will merge several aspects of the great online that were previously separate. DecentWorld will do just that - its metaverse will encompass both the digital and physical worlds, acting as the gateway to an array of virtual experiences.

The creators of DecentWorld shared their thoughts on the future of the Internet. The team believes DecentWorld will storm the market with a solution that revolutionizes how users and businesses participate in shopping by providing real-world assets as NFTs.

“Google was once the prime all-encompassing gateway to everyday activities. But now people seek more interactive experiences. The thrill of experiencing augmented or metaverse reality is a natural human emotion, and more and more tech businesses seek to cater that need.

However, the majority of metaverse projects focus only on one aspect of its applications. Our goal was to tackle more metaverse features, and combine them in a meaningful way”, the DecentWorld team shares.

DecentWorld can be described as one of the most valuable projects within the Web3 ecosystem is the metaverse, for many reasons, including the possible interest in the emerging project among e-commerce brands, as well as the innovative solutions it offers to users in the real world.

“We understand that the revolution will not happen overnight. However, we do have certain goals and clear steps on how to achieve it. The end result is to give the shopping process back its social allure, and lessen the isolation. We see the solution as somewhat of a merge between Pokemon GO and Amazon.

Our vision is clear: Users will be able to physically walk around, and shop in the metaverse reality using our products. We want to create that perfect mix between the real world and the analog version of the world for people to be social again,” the team shares.

DecentWorld creators say that to accomplish this, strategically its key is to create a one-to-one copy of the real world with correctly indexed locations, to create a solid base to enable additional experiences. According to them, it is a relatively small - albeit extremely time consuming - step in the grand plan.

“The next step is to invite and onboard the businesses, e-shops, even restaurants - you name it. That is why we plan to open our APIs - it’s our next step in our strategy. The app will be one of the main outcomes of that step. Blockchain and NFT technologies are only tools to ensure that what people are buying will belong to them,” DecentWorld creators say.

Familiar and Scarce

The DecentWorld metaverse, being a mixed reality project, primarily functions as the gateway between reality and the virtual world.

In the further project stages, the DecentWorld metaverse will depict a simulated environment that relies on components of Web3 including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), advanced social media and blockchain technology to create an immersive real-world-like shopping experience for users.

The majority of other metaverse platforms in the blockchain industry focus on similar aspects, including virtual real estate, virtual showrooms, and virtual games to mention a few. DecentWorld firmly sets itself apart as the platform does not focus on one single thing and is created in a way to reflect the real world rather than offer artificial realities.

“This creates familiarity and recognisability. From there on, we can build augmented experiences to make this metaverse cater for wider audiences. What is more, because the DecentWorld metaverse is a one-to-one copy of the real world, it ensures a finite supply of metaverse virtual land, which is the key to increased metaverse property prices”, DecentWorld creators say.

Swiss Quality

DecentWorld, owned by Swiss Asset Management AG, is part of a broader Swiss financial product ecosystem, offering world renowned Swiss quality and craftsmanship to shape innovation and the metaverse experience.

Other platform features also cater businesses and clients alike, offering solid and trustworthy processes. Integrated KYC and user verification creates a fraud-proof network on DecentWorld through which transactions can occur. The reliability of the metaverse game is ensured through carefully structured and sustainable tokenomics.

The project development teams plan to open their APIs to allow other apps to join them in powering interoperability and growth. The ultimate goal for DecentWorld is to be a fully sustainable platform offering relevant services to a broad base of users.

About DecentWorld

DecentWorld is a Swiss metaverse digital real estate platform built on blockchain technology to introduce a next-generation web experience. The platform allows members to buy and trade virtual NFT streets, which can then be combined into collections, and further staked for a preset amount of time. Staked collections generate yield, depending on the staking period. Using state of the art security features, DecentWorld also stands for trust and transparency in the blockchain industry.

