Elis announces the acquisition of Golden Clean in Chile

Saint-Cloud, March 4, 2022 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Golden Clean S.A. (“Golden Clean”) in Chile.

Golden Clean operates 2 laundries in Santiago and in Antofagasta and serves clients in the Healthcare and Hospitality segments. The company delivered revenue of c. €6m in 2021. The acquisition will be consolidated from March 1, 2022.

With this transaction, Elis continues the consolidation of its footprint in 2 growing segments in the Chilean market.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

