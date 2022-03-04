Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 24 February 2022 to 2 March 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 57 600 shares during the period from 24 February 2022 to 2 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 26 459 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 February 2022 to 2 March 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 February 2022
|16 600
|38.28
|38.32
|37.96
|635 448
|25 February 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|28 February 2022
|17 000
|39.25
|39.80
|38.50
|667 250
|1 March 2022
|16 200
|38.20
|39.02
|37.00
|618 840
|2 March 2022
|7 800
|36.60
|36.92
|36.28
|285 480
|Total
|57 600
|-
|-
|-
|2 207 018
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 February 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|25 February 2022
|24 859
|39.84
|40.74
|39.32
|990 383
|28 February 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|1 March 2022
|1 600
|39.11
|39.18
|39.06
|62 576
|2 March 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|26 459
|-
|-
|-
|1 052 959
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 91 677 shares. On 2 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 175 087 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.25 % of all outstanding shares).
