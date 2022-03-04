Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Award and contract update

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Green Energy Group (SBX Plc or the “Company”)) is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Award for an OBN source contract in the Eastern hemisphere. The contract is expected to commence early April and has a duration of 90 days.



In reference to the February 9th 2022 press release, the Company has received notice of cancellation for an OBN source contract. The reason given by the client is difficulties in proceeding with the project due to sanctions against Russia.

For additional information, please contact:

Finn Atle Hamre, CEO (interim), +47 928 35991

