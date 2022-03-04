Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS March 4, 2022 at 9:30 EET
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Järveläinen
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vesa Järveläinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10774/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-02
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
More information:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com
