Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
March 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. (EET)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Muurinen, Kaarina
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Muurinen, Kaarina
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20220303153912_4
Transaction date: 2022-03-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 12500 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 12500 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066
