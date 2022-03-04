Proactive news headlines including Orion Minerals, Chimeric Therapeutics, Cauldron Energy and Jindalee Resources

Sydney, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) has agreed to extend the deadline on an outstanding deal to acquire the remaining vendor interests at its highly prospective Jacomynspan Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, 65 kilometres north of its Prieska Copper-Zinc-Project in South Africa. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has teamed up with Be The Match BioTherapies to advance its CHM 1101 Chlorotoxin CAR T (CLTX CAR T) treatment candidate. Click here

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has started drilling from within the recently cleared underground platform in the Tyrconnel Adit at its prospective Blackwood Gold Joint Venture Project in central Victoria. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has executed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with GWR Group (ASX:GWR) Ltd for the acquisition of a 70% interest in its advanced Prospect Ridge Magnesite project in northwest Tasmania. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has delivered encouraging production and operational progress within the Bantry Field in the core Brooks area in Alberta,Canada. Click here

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has raised $1.5 million to execute the next phase of exploration at its gold and battery metal projects. Click here

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) has received encouraging high-grade gold assays from grab samples taken at the historical Desire and Beverly Hills Mines in South Africa. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) is a junior explorer fresh to the ASX, having listed in mid-November last year following an oversubscribed IPO that raised $6 million before costs. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has received assay results from four drill holes at the VC1 target of the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC) Project in Western Australia, while also advancing geophysical surveying across the project tenure. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R)’s reverse circulation (RC) drilling has confirmed that local geology of the Marylebone target closely follows the geological sequence at the Paddington gold deposit, around 10 kilometres along strike to the northwest. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:)’s partner, Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA), has completed a mineral resource update for two lithium projects in Quebec, Canada, doubling the original resource estimates for a total of 119.1 million tonnes at 1.05% lithium oxide. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com