Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2022

The global central nervous system drugs market is expected to grow from $169.11 billion in 2021 to $178.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $210.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The central nervous system (CNS) drugs market consists of sales of central nervous system drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture central nervous system drugs that are used in the treatment of diseases affecting the brain or spinal cord.The central nervous system integrates sensory information and instructs the body to respond accordingly.



The spinal cord is a channel for signals between the brain and the rest of the body. CNS disorder is a condition in which the brain and spinal cord’s ability to function is affected, hence affecting the body. The market for CNS disorder drugs comprises of drugs that work in different ways depending on the type of disease by suppressing or boosting the brain activities



The main types of central nervous system (CNS) drugs are analgesics, anti-Parkinson drugs, anesthetics, anti-epileptics, Alzheimer, diabetic neuropathy, other CNS drugs.Analgesics, also known as painkillers, are medications that alleviate various types of pain, ranging from headaches to injuries to arthritis.



The different types include pharmaceutical drugs, and biologics.The drugs are administered through oral, parenteral, and others that are classified into branded and generic drugs.



The various mode of purchase includes prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs which are distributed by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores and others.



North America was the largest region in the central nervous system drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The central nervous system drugs market will be driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the forecast period.Emerging markets growth is aided by rising disposable income, stable political environment and increasing foreign investments in these countries.



For instance, according to the IMF, China’s GDP growth rate was 2.3% in 2020. , according to the World Economic Outlook Reports by the IMF, the global growth is 6% in 2021 and expected to be 4.4% in 2022. Thus, strong economic growth will boost the demand for central nervous system drugs and this will drive the market during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, the growth of the central nervous system drugs market will be restrained by patent expiration of branded central nervous system drugs.In general, pharmaceutical companies invest a large sum of money in the drug development process and patents.



During the patency period, the company holding the patent holds exclusivity for the manufacturing and distribution of drugs.Post expiration of patency, generic versions of the drugs are manufactured by other companies with prices much lower than the original branded drugs.



Overall, this will negatively impact the growth of the market in terms of value.



Many central nervous system drug manufacturers are collaborating with other manufacturers in the industry to share technical knowledge and improve product quality.These agreements are helping anti-epileptics drugs manufacturers broaden their products and services.



For instance, in March 2021, SEQENS and Rondol Group had announced a collaboration in formulation research and continuous flow manufacturing for existing, repurposed, or new drugs for oncology, infectious diseases, and central nervous system disorders.In June 2021, DSM and Brains Bioceutical have established a global exclusive partnership to unlock the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids in early-stage drug development.



The cannabinoid API market is rapidly expanding, fueled by strong scientific evidence demonstrating cannabinoid’s potential in a variety of therapeutic areas, including Central Nervous System (CNS) diseases.



The countries covered in the central nervous system drugs market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





