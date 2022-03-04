New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metabolic Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241976/?utm_source=GNW





The global metabolic disorders drugs market is expected to grow from $82.05 billion in 2021 to $90.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $129.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The metabolic disorders drugs market consists of sales of metabolic disorders drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce metabolic disorders drugs to treat metabolic diseases.This industry includes establishments that produce drugs such as insulin, pramlintide and other drugs to treat diabetes, anti-thyroid drugs to treat hyperthyroidism, and other drugs to treat pituitary gland, adrenal gland and parathyroid gland disorders.



The metabolic disorders drugs market is segmented into anti diabetic drugs, anti-thyroid drugs, and others (hyperparathyroidism, hypopituitarism, hypoadrenalism).



The main drug types of metabolic disorders drugs are anti diabetics drugs, anti-thyroid drugs, antiobesity and others (hyperparathyroidism, hypopituitarism, hypoadrenalism).Antithyroid drugs are medications that either reduce thyroid hormone synthesis (thionamides) or increase thyroid hormone release (iodides).



The drugs are available in the form of pharmaceutical drugs and biologics.The drugs are administered through oral, parenteral, and others that are classified into branded and generic drugs.



The various mode of purchase includes prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs which are distributed by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores and others.



North America was the largest region in the metabolic disorders drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population, especially non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and obesity.Long working hours, less physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are major causes of metabolic disorders.



According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence rose by 57% globally, in the year 2020. These factors are expected to increase the patient pool globally, thereby driving the metabolic disorders drugs market during the forecast period.



Regulatory agencies and federal governments adopted stringent regulations and took a tough stance on drug pricing by pharmaceutical companies.Pharmaceutical companies faced criticism from politicians, patients and physicians over high pricing of some medicines and drugs.



Moreover, companies had to sell drugs and medicines at subsidized rates to government hospitals, doctors and clinics, further effecting companies’ revenues.This led to drug manufacturing companies operating on a reduced profit margin.



Such factors will negatively impact the attractiveness of the metabolic disorders drugs industry during the forecast period.



Companies are focusing on employing artificial intelligence applications to revolutionize the treatment of metabolic disorders.Artificial Intelligence is a machine-based learning which makes use of human intelligence functionalities like reasoning and problem-solving abilities to obtain insights and provide useful information.



This technology radically changes the treatment of metabolic syndrome by analyzing large sets of chemical and biological data to identify potential drug candidates with higher success rates and at a quicker pace when compared to human analysis. 3BIGS, a Korean biodata analysis-based company that studies the relation between diseases, targets and drugs is using AI technology to help researches repurpose the drugs for additional diseases.



The countries covered in the metabolic disorders drugs market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





